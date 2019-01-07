You are here

Al-Baha coast gets tourism green light

Tihama’s diverse culture is a major attraction for visitors. (SPA)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
  • The villages of Khalaf and Al-Khulaif, about 5 km from the northern governorate of Qilwah, house Islamic inscriptions dating back hundreds of years
JEDDAH: The people of As-Sarah, a mountainous area in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Al-Baha region, are increasingly turning to the coastal Tihama strip to enjoy its warm climate and abundant natural attractions.
Recent heavy rain has left Tihama, a narrow strip between the Red Sea and nearby mountains, covered in verdant foliage, heightening its appeal for the Al-Baha Spring Festival being held in Al-Mikhwah governorate.
Tihama’s four governorates, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Hijrah and Ghamid Al-Zinad, are preparing parks and tourist sites to receive visitors, and are organizing a variety of spring events.
The spring festival includes entertainment and shopping activities, an exhibition for government departments with pavilions showcasing the province’s heritage, a lighting and sound hall, a zoo and illuminated corridors, as well as cultural events in an open air theater.
Tihama’s diverse climate is a major attraction for visitors. Its varied landscapes in the four governorates include lush valleys and plains stretching along the Red Sea coast and west to the Sarawat range and Shada Mountain.
The tree-lined valleys include Wadi Ileeb, 10 km from Hijrah, and Wadi Al-Khitan at the bottom of Akabat Al-Abnaa, south of Baljurashi.
Tihama is also home to archaeological sites, such as Thee Ain village, built on top of a mountain of white marble and surrounded by several farms irrigated by the village’s spring.
The villages of Khalaf and Al-Khulaif, about 5 km from the northern governorate of Qilwah, house Islamic inscriptions dating back hundreds of years.
Tihama is also known for its traditional restaurants with popular dishes, such as porridge, broth, Mandi, Mazbi and barbecues.
Al-Bahah Gov. Prince Hossam bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz has directed authorities in Tihama’s governorates to prepare tourist attractions and picnic areas, and provide essential needs for visitors.
He has also told security authorities to strengthen their presence in parks and tourist sites, and to improve traffic flow for tourists.

‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’

Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
  • The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues
  • Gabriela Cuevas Barron stressed that Saudi Arabia is an important player in countering international extremism, and that the Kingdom is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda
JEDDAH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, has praised Saudi efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.
Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, as part of her current visit to the Kingdom, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.
She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.
Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the importance of these meetings in promoting joint action between the Shoura Council and IPU to strengthen the Shoura Council’s role in this important inter-parliamentary forum, reflecting the Kingdom’s international status and convey its views on many regional and international issues.
Barron thanked Al-Asheikh for his continued support for the work of IPU, stressing the need for combining the efforts of the different parliamentary councils to promote cooperation between states.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics that target improving cooperation between the Shoura Council and IPU.
Barron also met with several other politicians and dignitaries at the meeting in Riyadh.
The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues.

