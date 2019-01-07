You are here

Startup of the Week: A gift idea that will have you buying

JEDDAH: Sisters Khairiah and Renad Dahlan recently became the creators of a simple, yet unique, business idea.
They make hand-made personalized frames, which are becoming increasingly hard to find in the consumeristic world.
The frames contain letters inside small house models arranged to look like a town.
The frames, which are made of wood and Jasmin-scented clay that does not need to be baked to harden, are lit at the sides and can be made with your colors of choice.
If you are passionate about coffee, why not throw in some coffee beans or coffee cup models to the frame? Or why not have the letters of a name hand-carved or put inside the houses?
“We came up with the ‘build-your-own village’ idea after visiting the beautiful city of Bruges in Belgium,” said Renad, 23. “We were inspired by the city’s night lights and amazing landscapes.”
Their idea quickly became popular among business owners and consumers alike.
“We once got a phone call from staff at one
of the oldest and most famous schools in Jeddah offering to set up a booth for our work at a big event they hold every two years,” she said.
“The school, which has been around since 1966, chose us because they like our idea. This type of recognition keeps us going.”
Their business venture has not been without obstacles.
“There are hardly any small manufacturing facilities that include production and storage areas for creative entrepreneurs.”
The sisters, who began advertising their work on social media and eventually set up stalls at several events in Jeddah, would like to own a shop and eventually carve a niche for themselves so they can become an international brand name.

JEDDAH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, has praised Saudi efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.
Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, as part of her current visit to the Kingdom, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.
She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.
Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the importance of these meetings in promoting joint action between the Shoura Council and IPU to strengthen the Shoura Council’s role in this important inter-parliamentary forum, reflecting the Kingdom’s international status and convey its views on many regional and international issues.
Barron thanked Al-Asheikh for his continued support for the work of IPU, stressing the need for combining the efforts of the different parliamentary councils to promote cooperation between states.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics that target improving cooperation between the Shoura Council and IPU.
Barron also met with several other politicians and dignitaries at the meeting in Riyadh.
The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues.

