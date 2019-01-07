JEDDAH: The Asharqia Chamber held an “Exploring Opportunities in Small and Medium Industrial Enterprises” workshop, as part of the “Nasnaa” (We Produce) program.
Organized in partnership with petrochemical manufacturer SABIC at the Asharqia headquarters in Dammam, it discussed developments in the Kingdom that might affect the Vision 2030 program, from the plastic, beauty and health industries to the military.
The workshop also debated methods to enable small investors and businesses to flourish as part of the program, from logistics to financing, and effective marketing.
The chamber had already held an introductory lecture for the Nasnaa program, dedicated to startups and industrial projects still in their early stages, to highlight the services and schemes available to them, as well as providing guidance on legal matters, licensing and human resources.
The program itself will last for another 3 months. Candidates who are accepted follow a 200-hour training curriculum, led by qualified and experienced professionals and industry experts, with the expressed goal of mentoring and passing on advice and experience to enrich up–and–coming individuals to maximize their and their industry’s potential.
Workshop to support SMEs for new opportunities in KSA
