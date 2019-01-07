You are here

Key Saudi exhibit to feature King Fahd's reign, achievements

The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News


  • The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Fahd Charitable Foundation will hold the King Fahd exhibition, titled “Fahd — the Spirit of Leadership” in Kuwait this February, under the patronage of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
The foundation, whose council of trustees is chaired by King Salman, seeks to achieve many charitable and humanitarian objectives.
Kuwait was chosen to be the first foreign state to host the exhibition, in recognition of the historic ties between the two states; previously, it had been held in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran.
Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, president of the higher committee for the events of King Fahd’s life, extended his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continued support for the foundation.
The exhibition will narrate and illustrate the history of King Fahd’s reign and achievements, highlighting his contributions to domestic and international politics, as well as his involvement in the wider Arab world, and will explore elements of his personal life.
It will aim to encourage young visitors to take an interest in the lives and history of their leaders who formed modern Saudi Arabia, both for their stories as individuals, and their role in the greater history of the Kingdom.

Topics: King Fahd Charitable Foundation Saudi Arabia Kuwait

'Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world'

Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
'Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world'

  • The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues
  • Gabriela Cuevas Barron stressed that Saudi Arabia is an important player in countering international extremism, and that the Kingdom is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, has praised Saudi efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.
Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, as part of her current visit to the Kingdom, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.
She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.
Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the importance of these meetings in promoting joint action between the Shoura Council and IPU to strengthen the Shoura Council’s role in this important inter-parliamentary forum, reflecting the Kingdom’s international status and convey its views on many regional and international issues.
Barron thanked Al-Asheikh for his continued support for the work of IPU, stressing the need for combining the efforts of the different parliamentary councils to promote cooperation between states.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics that target improving cooperation between the Shoura Council and IPU.
Barron also met with several other politicians and dignitaries at the meeting in Riyadh.
The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues.

Topics: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

