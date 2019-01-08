You are here

﻿

Britain to expand drone exclusion zone after Gatwick chaos

An airplane takes off at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
LONDON: Britain will extend a drone exclusion zone five-fold and give police new powers against lawbreaking operators, the government said on Monday, after sightings last month paralyzed the nation’s second busiest airport.
The changes announced in parliament by the transport minister, Chris Grayling, followed pre-Christmas disruption at Gatwick airport where drone flyovers led to 1,000 flight cancelations affecting 140,000 passengers.
The military was drafted in to help.
“The disruption caused by drones to flights at Gatwick airport last month was deliberate, irresponsible and calculated, as well as illegal,” Grayling told parliament.
The Ministry of Defense remained on standby to deal with any further problems at Gatwick or any other airport, he added.
The government said the drone exclusion zone around airports would be extended to about 5 km (3 miles) — with additional extensions at runway ends — from 1 km now.
Grayling said the government would also begin testing the use of counter-drone technology as part of its response to a consultation begun before December’s disruption.

Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

Updated 53 sec ago
0

Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

Updated 53 sec ago
0
JAKARTA: Indonesia will launch a renewed search effort as early as Tuesday to find the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, the head of its accident investigation agency said. “If the weather is good, the ship will start to depart today,” National Transporation Safety Commission (KNKT) Chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told Reuters on Tuesday.
The crash, the world’s first of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet and the deadliest of 2018, killed all 189 people on board. Investigators last week said they planned to use a navy ship for a fresh search for the crashed jet’s second “black box” after a 10-day effort funded by Lion Air failed to find the cockpit voice recorder (CVR).
A KNKT source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the team will have seven days using the ship KRI Spica to find the CVR, which could hold vital clues giving investigators insight into the actions of the doomed jet’s pilots. Tjahjono declined to comment on whether there was a time limit on the search.
Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off on Oct. 29 from the capital Jakarta heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.
The other black box, the flight data recorder, was recovered three days after the crash.
A preliminary report by KNKT focused on airline maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor but did not give a cause for the crash.

