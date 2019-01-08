You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector to get SR33bn boost
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector to get SR33bn boost

The event is expected to set new trends in the shipping and logistics industry, providing extraordinary insights into the country’s ambitious growth agenda. (SPA)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector to get SR33bn boost

  • The second Saudi Maritime Congress, to be held on March 11 and 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh Kingdom Center
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector is set to receive a much-needed cash boost of SR33 billion ($8.8 billion).
The massive investment, announced as part of the Kingdom’s 2019 budget, will be concentrated on the energy, industry, mining and logistics sectors.
The government’s blueprint for growth, being delivered under its Vision 2030 banner, is expected to see this year’s revenues in Saudi increase to SR975 billion.
The second Saudi Maritime Congress, to be held on March 11 and 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh Kingdom Center, will examine the budgetary implications for the maritime sector in fine detail.
Hosted by the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) in partnership with the Saudi shipping company Bahri, the event is also expected to set new trends in the shipping and logistics industry, providing extraordinary insights into the country’s ambitious growth agenda and consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a global trading hub and strategic gateway to Asia, Africa and Europe.
During the two-day congress, international experts, influential maritime leaders and professionals from the shipping, ports and offshore marine companies will discuss ways of working together to fast-track growth and development in the maritime industry sector.
Chris Hayman, chairman of Seatrade, said: “We are pleased to organize the Saudi Maritime Congress for the second time, following the great success of the first edition in 2014.
“Against the background of global change, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan is set to transform the Saudi economy, with massive consequences for its maritime and logistics sectors. This event will provide a unique opportunity to see at first hand the scale and nature of the developments which are now unfolding in the Kingdom, as it consolidates its role as a major industry player and as a global logistics hub.
Hayman added: “The Saudi Maritime Congress will provide an ideal platform for discussing with key players the future direction of maritime and logistics policy in the Kingdom and for showcasing the commercial and investment opportunities which this ambitious pathway toward sustainable development represents.”

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Joint venture wins design deal for Saudi maritime yard
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November

‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’

Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Supplied)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’

  • The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues
  • Gabriela Cuevas Barron stressed that Saudi Arabia is an important player in countering international extremism, and that the Kingdom is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, has praised Saudi efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.
Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, as part of her current visit to the Kingdom, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.
She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.
Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the importance of these meetings in promoting joint action between the Shoura Council and IPU to strengthen the Shoura Council’s role in this important inter-parliamentary forum, reflecting the Kingdom’s international status and convey its views on many regional and international issues.
Barron thanked Al-Asheikh for his continued support for the work of IPU, stressing the need for combining the efforts of the different parliamentary councils to promote cooperation between states.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics that target improving cooperation between the Shoura Council and IPU.
Barron also met with several other politicians and dignitaries at the meeting in Riyadh.
The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues.

Topics: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Shoura delegation to take part in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura urges entrepreneurship fund to foster industrial link

Latest updates

Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest
0
Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder
0
Iguanas reintroduced to Santiago Island in Galapagos
0
Turkey’s 12,000-year-old town about to be engulfed
0
Indian opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi to visit UAE
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.