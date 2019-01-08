You are here

Pavilions showcase Saudi achievements across sectors

The festival reflects the leadership’s care for the history of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Arab News
  • The pavilion features the company’s most prominent projects and factories and was inaugurated by Saudi royalty
  • Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief assistance has reached 42 countries around the world
JEDDAH: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces have featured models of its rocket-propelled grenades at the Ministry of Defense pavilion at the Janadriyah Festival this year.
The pavilion also features debris from the first ballistic missile destroyed during the 2015 Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen. Weapons used by the airforce are on display outside the pavilion.

KSRelief pavilion
KSRelief had a spot at this year’s festival as well.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), paid a visit to the pavilion, which includes a section for relief programs, aid recipient countries and programs for arranging food baskets, as well as visual presentations of volunteer and donation work.
Al-Rabeeah said KSRelief assistance has reached 42 countries around the world.

Hadaf pavilion
Job opportunities and social programs were on display at the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) pavilion.
Officials from Hadaf offered career guidance for disabled people seeking work opportunities under an employment program for people with disabilities called Tawafuq.
Tawafuq will improve and develop legislation and policies and help enhance vocational training, as well as offer use data tracking to promote and support employment initiatives for the disabled.
Tawafuq has launched a range of projects to help people with special needs searching for jobs. It has also published manuals offering employers advice on creating suitable work environments.

Hajj Ministry pavilion
Arab and foreign delegations from Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine have commended the Hajj Ministry pavilion, which showcases the state-of-the-art technology used to make the Hajj pilgrimage safe and simple for pilgrims coming in from around the world.
Delegates were shown how pilgrims’ biometric data is transferred for a smooth and hassle-free Hajj.

Maaden pavilion
The pavilion for Saudi mining company Maaden (Arabic for mineral resources) also enjoyed a large turnout.
The expo contained information on the discovery, production and exportation of the Kingdom’s rich array of mineral resources.
Maaden operates in remote areas throughout the Kingdom and contributes greatly to the third most significant sector in the country after the oil and petrochemicals industries.
The pavilion also features the company’s most prominent projects and factories and was inaugurated by Saudi royalty.
Company representatives are at the pavilion giving insight to visitors about the sector’s industrialization process.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Hadaf Maaden 33rd Janadriyah Festival

‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’

Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Supplied)
Arab News
  • The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues
  • Gabriela Cuevas Barron stressed that Saudi Arabia is an important player in countering international extremism, and that the Kingdom is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda
JEDDAH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, has praised Saudi efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.
Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, as part of her current visit to the Kingdom, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.
She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.
Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.
Al-Asheikh highlighted the importance of these meetings in promoting joint action between the Shoura Council and IPU to strengthen the Shoura Council’s role in this important inter-parliamentary forum, reflecting the Kingdom’s international status and convey its views on many regional and international issues.
Barron thanked Al-Asheikh for his continued support for the work of IPU, stressing the need for combining the efforts of the different parliamentary councils to promote cooperation between states.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics that target improving cooperation between the Shoura Council and IPU.
Barron also met with several other politicians and dignitaries at the meeting in Riyadh.
The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues.

Topics: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

