Oil prices rise on trade talk optimism, OPEC cuts

Looming over the OPEC-led cuts, however, is a surge in US oil supply, driven by a steep rise in onshore shale oil drilling and production. (AP)
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
  • Despite optimism around the talks in Beijing, some analysts warned that the relationship between Washington and Beijing remained on shaky grounds, and that tensions could flare up again soon
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that US-Chinese talks in Beijing would bring a halt to trade disputes between the world’s biggest economies, while OPEC-led supply cuts tightened markets.
International Brent crude futures were at $57.77 per barrel at 0113 GMT, up 44 cents, or 0.8 percent from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $48.85 per barrel, up 33 cents, or 0.7 percent.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said late on Monday that Beijing and Washington could reach a trade deal that “we can live with” as dozens of officials from the world’s two largest economies held talks in a bid to end their trade dispute that has roiled global markets since last year.
Asian stock markets rose as investors hope Washington and Beijing will reach some sort of agreement.
Despite optimism around the talks in Beijing, some analysts warned that the relationship between Washington and Beijing remained on shaky grounds, and that tensions could flare up again soon.
“We remain concerned about the world’s most important bilateral relationship,” political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in its 2019 outlook.
“The US political establishment believes engagement with Beijing is no longer working, and it’s embracing an openly confrontational approach ... (and) rising nationalist sentiment makes it unlikely that Beijing will ignore US provocations,” Eurasia Group said.
Beyond politics, oil markets are being supported by supply cuts started late last year by a group of producers around the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as non-OPEC member Russia.
“Crude oil prices have benefited from OPEC production cuts and steadying equities markets,” said Mithun Fernando, investment analyst at Australia’s Rivkin Securities.
Looming over the OPEC-led cuts, however, is a surge in US oil supply, driven by a steep rise in onshore shale oil drilling and production.
As a result, US crude oil production rose by a whopping 2 million barrels per day (bpd) last year to a world record 11.7 million bpd.
With drilling activity still high, most analysts expect US oil production to rise further this year.
Consultancy JBC Energy said it was likely that US crude oil production was already “significantly above 12 million bpd” by early January.

Iran, India move closer on trade as EU stalls

AFP
  • India recently signed a deal with Iran to buy crude in rupees rather than US dollars
  • India imports around 80 percent of its oil needs
AFP
NEW DELHI: Iran will boost trade with India as the European Union struggles to find a way to circumvent a fresh US embargo on Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Tuesday.
Brussels is working on a payment mechanism to keep financial transactions flowing with Iran, after the US ditched the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran earlier this year and reintroduced a raft of sanctions on the country.
But Zarif told reporters in New Delhi that the EU’s delay in implementing the system meant Iran would look elsewhere.
“Europeans have made efforts but couldn’t... progress up to our expectations. We will expand our cooperation via various channels such as India,” Zarif said after meeting India’s transport minister, as quoted by Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA.
The EU hopes its “special purpose vehicle” (SPV) announced in September will keep the nuclear deal alive and persuade Tehran to stay on board by giving companies a way of trading with Iran without violating Washington’s sanctions.
But Brussels is struggling to find a host for the SPV and many EU companies are fearful of repercussions from US President Donald Trump’s administration.
India, which imports around 80 percent of its oil needs, recently signed a deal with Iran to buy crude in rupees rather than US dollars, helping it get around the sanctions.
Zarif added that Iran was “very happy” that the Indian government was allowing the Iranian Bank Pasargad to open a branch in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.
India also recently took over the running of part of Iran’s Chabahar Port, in the Gulf of Oman, as the countries build closer ties.
“We hope, despite US sanctions, Iran and India will have more cooperation in line with the interests of the people and the two countries,” said Zarif.

