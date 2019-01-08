You are here

  • Home
  • Iguanas reintroduced to Santiago Island in Galapagos
﻿

Iguanas reintroduced to Santiago Island in Galapagos

1 / 4
This handout photo released by the Galapagos National Park shows part of a group of 1,436 iguanas of the subspecies Conolophus subcristatus, from Seymour Norte island, being introduced to Santiago island as part of a conversation program in the Galapagos Islands, on January 7, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 4
This handout photo released by the Galapagos National Park shows one of a group of 1,436 iguanas of the subspecies Conolophus subcristatus, from Seymour Norte island, before they are introduced to Santiago island as part of a conversation program in the Galapagos Islands, on January 7, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 4
This handout photo released by the Galapagos National Park shows part of a group of 1,436 iguanas of the subspecies Conolophus subcristatus, from Seymour Norte island, before they are introduced to Santiago island as part of a conversation program in the Galapagos Islands, on January 7, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 4
This handout photo released by the Galapagos National Park shows a group of 1,436 iguanas of the subspecies Conolophus subcristatus, from Seymour Norte island, being introduced to Santiago island as part of a conversation program in the Galapagos Islands, on January 7, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

Iguanas reintroduced to Santiago Island in Galapagos

  • The program is also aimed at protecting the population of iguanas on North Seymour, said to number around 5,000, where food is limited
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

QUITO: A group of more than 1,400 iguanas have been reintroduced to an Ecuadoran island in the Galapagos archipelago around two centuries after they disappeared from there, authorities said on Monday.
The Galapagos land iguanas from North Seymour Island were freed onto Santiago Island as part of an ecological restoration program, the National Galapagos Park authority said in a statement.
The last recorded sighting of iguanas in Santiago Island had been made by British naturalist Charles Darwin in 1835.
“Almost two centuries later, this ecosystem will once again count on this species through the restoration initiative,” said the park authority.
Its director, Jorge Carrion, said the iguanas became extinct due to the introduction of predators such as the feral pig, which was eradicated in 2001.
The program is also aimed at protecting the population of iguanas on North Seymour, said to number around 5,000, where food is limited.
“The land iguana is a herbivore that helps ecosystems by dispersing seeds and maintaining open spaces devoid of vegetation,” said Danny Rueda, the park authority’s ecosystems director.
The Galapagos archipelago, some 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the Ecuador coast, contains unique wildlife and vegetation, and is a Unesco World Heritage site.
But it has one of the most fragile ecosystems in the world.

Topics: Iguanas Santiago Island Galapagos archipelago

Related

0
Science & Technology
Scientists cheered by birth of Galapagos tortoises in wild
0
Science & Technology
Efforts on to revive Galapagos tortoises once thought extinct

Vietnam’s ‘incense village’ blazes pink ahead of lunar new year

This photo taken on January 3, 2019 shows a Vietnamese woman collecting dried incense sticks in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

Vietnam’s ‘incense village’ blazes pink ahead of lunar new year

  • Hoa’s family started making the sticks more than 100 years ago and her mother still pitches in along with her teenage daughter who helps out after school
Updated 08 January 2019
AFP
0

HANOI: In Vietnam’s “incense village,” dozens are hard at work dying, drying and whittling down bamboo bark to make the fragrant sticks ahead of the busy lunar new year holiday.
It is the most frantic time of year for workers in the cottage industry in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi, where families have been making incense for more than a century — a great source of pride for many.
“It is a traditional and spiritual job making these sticks,” Dang Thi Hoa told AFP, sitting amid bundles of bright pink incense sticks drying under the afternoon sun.
Her village is among several dotted across Vietnam making the sticks, the scent of each batch tailored to the tastes of regions they will be sold in.
Sales tick up every year ahead of and during the Tet lunar new year in February, when throngs of people crowd into temples to light incense during worship, or burn the sticks on the ancestral altar at home.
Hoa’s family started making the sticks more than 100 years ago and her mother still pitches in along with her teenage daughter who helps out after school.
Selling her sticks to central Vietnam, Hoa can earn up to $430 a month leading up to Tet, a tidy sum in the country where the average monthly income is $195.
Most households in the alleys of Quang Phu Cau are involved in the ancient trade.
Some hack bamboo planks down to be fed into a whittling machine; others dip the thin strips into buckets of pink dye, leaving hundreds of brightly colored bushels fanned out like bouquets on the streets to air out.
After, women donning cloth face masks coat the dried sticks with aromatic incense paste before redrying them and shipping them off for packaging.
The work offers more than just pride for many in Quang Phu Cau: like Hoa, many earn good money making incense compared to factory work nearby.
“This job is hard work, but I am earning enough to raise two of my children to become doctors,” said Le Thi Lieu as she laid her incense out to dry.
That said, she’s happy her two other kids have decided to work with her.
“We need at least one to work in the business so they can take over in the future.”

Topics: Vietnam Lunar new year Hanoi

Related

0
Offbeat
Six men arrested in Vietnam for killing, eating endangered monkey
0
Media
Vietnam’s draconian cybersecurity bill comes into effect

Latest updates

Germany: Man arrested in probe of politicians’ hacked data
0
Air travelers start to feel effects of US government shutdown
0
Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in deadly shootings
0
The Six: Films at Sundance Film Festival
0
Chinese scientist criticized for risking ‘gene-edited’ babies’ lives
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.