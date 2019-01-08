You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder
﻿

Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

A lawsuit filed in Chicago blames Boeing for the deadly Lion Air crash off the coast of Indonesia that killed all onboard, claiming the manufacturer's airplane was "unreasonably dangerous." (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
0

Indonesia to resume search for crashed Lion Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

  • The crash, the world’s first of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet and the deadliest of 2018, killed all 189 people on board
  • Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off on Oct. 29 from the capital Jakarta
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia will launch a renewed search effort as early as Tuesday to find the cockpit voice recorder from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, the head of its accident investigation agency said. “If the weather is good, the ship will start to depart today,” National Transporation Safety Commission (KNKT) Chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told Reuters on Tuesday.
The crash, the world’s first of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX jet and the deadliest of 2018, killed all 189 people on board. Investigators last week said they planned to use a navy ship for a fresh search for the crashed jet’s second “black box” after a 10-day effort funded by Lion Air failed to find the cockpit voice recorder (CVR).
A KNKT source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the team will have seven days using the ship KRI Spica to find the CVR, which could hold vital clues giving investigators insight into the actions of the doomed jet’s pilots. Tjahjono declined to comment on whether there was a time limit on the search.
Contact with flight JT610 was lost 13 minutes after it took off on Oct. 29 from the capital Jakarta heading north to the tin-mining town of Pangkal Pinang.
The other black box, the flight data recorder, was recovered three days after the crash.
A preliminary report by KNKT focused on airline maintenance and training and the response of a Boeing anti-stall system to a recently replaced sensor but did not give a cause for the crash.

Topics: Lion Air

Related

0
World
Lion Air ends search for 2nd black box from crashed Boeing 737
0
World
Hunt for crashed Lion Air jet’s black box delayed by bad weather

Germany: Man arrested in probe of politicians’ hacked data

Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

Germany: Man arrested in probe of politicians’ hacked data

  • Police office and Frankfurt prosecutors will hold a news conference later in the day
  • Extensive personal data was published in up to 60 cases
Updated 23 min 43 sec ago
AP
0

BERLIN: German authorities said Tuesday they have detained a man in a suspected hacking case that resulted in hundreds of politicians’ and celebrities’ private information being posted online.
The Federal Criminal Police Office said investigators searched the apartment of a 20-year-suspect from central Hesse state on Sunday and arrested him.
It didn’t give further details, but a news conference by the police office and Frankfurt prosecutors was planned later in the day. German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, reported that the suspect had confessed.
Authorities have said that almost 1,000 people were affected by the data breach. In most cases, the information made public was limited to basic contact details, but in up to 60 cases more extensive personal data was published.
The information appeared to include data on members of all parties in parliament except those from the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
Questions have been raised about the way the data breach was handled by Germany’s IT security agency, after it emerged that it was made aware weeks before the mass publication on Jan. 3.
The data were first posted before Christmas via a Twitter account that was taken offline on Friday.
The IT security agency has acknowledged that it was approached by one lawmaker about suspicious activity on his private email and social media accounts in early December, but said it believed at the time his experience was a one-off case.

Topics: Germany hacking Data breach

Related

0
World
German data breach prompts calls for improved online security
0
Business & Economy
Massive, extended data breach within Marriott’s hotel empire

Latest updates

8,683 landmines cleared in Yemen in December
0
US-led coalition pounds Daesh-held village in eastern Syria
0
Germany: Man arrested in probe of politicians’ hacked data
0
Air travelers start to feel effects of US government shutdown
0
Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in deadly shootings
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.