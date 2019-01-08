The Six: Films at Sundance Film Festival

DUBAI: The Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 24-Feb. 3 in the US. Here are six films from the Middle East and Asian Subcontinent that will be screened at the prestigious event.



‘Gaza’

This 2018 film in the World Documentary category tells the story of 17-year-old Karma Khaial in an elegantly shot and masterfully crafted portrait of Palestine.

‘Advocate’

This film examines Israeli human-rights lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has defended Palestinians against a host of criminal charges in Israeli courts for nearly five decades.

‘Photograph’

This 2018 film is set to have its premiere at the festival and follows Mumbai-based street photographer Rafi. When his ailing grandmother — who hopes that Rafi will start a family — comes to visit, he scrambles to appease her.

‘Aziza’

This 2018 mini film will be screened in the shorts category and is a dynamic take on the life of Syrian refugees told through black comedy.

‘Brotherhood’

When a hardened Tunisian shepherd’s son returns home after a long journey with a new wife, tension rises between father and son in this short film by Meryam Joobeur.

‘Delhi Crime Story’

When the bloodied but breathing bodies of a young woman and man are found naked in a ditch, an investigation begins its race against the clock in this 2019 movie.