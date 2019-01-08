You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Films at Sundance Film Festival
﻿

The Six: Films at Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

The Six: Films at Sundance Film Festival

Updated 08 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 24-Feb. 3 in the US. Here are six films from the Middle East and Asian Subcontinent that will be screened at the prestigious event.

‘Gaza’
This 2018 film in the World Documentary category tells the story of 17-year-old Karma Khaial in an elegantly shot and masterfully crafted portrait of Palestine.

‘Advocate’
This film examines Israeli human-rights lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has defended Palestinians against a host of criminal charges in Israeli courts for nearly five decades.

‘Photograph’
This 2018 film is set to have its premiere at the festival and follows Mumbai-based street photographer Rafi. When his ailing grandmother — who hopes that Rafi will start a family — comes to visit, he scrambles to appease her.

‘Aziza’
This 2018 mini film will be screened in the shorts category and is a dynamic take on the life of Syrian refugees told through black comedy.

‘Brotherhood’
When a hardened Tunisian shepherd’s son returns home after a long journey with a new wife, tension rises between father and son in this short film by Meryam Joobeur.

‘Delhi Crime Story’
When the bloodied but breathing bodies of a young woman and man are found naked in a ditch, an investigation begins its race against the clock in this 2019 movie.

 

Topics: Films sundance Movies

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Ones to watch in 2019
0
Art & Culture
The Six: The Reel Palestinian film festival in Dubai

Tiffany Trump poses with Lebanese boyfriend

Tiffany Trump at an event earlier this year. (AFP)
Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

Tiffany Trump poses with Lebanese boyfriend

Updated 07 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Tiffany Trump and her Arab boyfriend are now Instagram official.

President Donald Trump’s 25-year-old daughter posted a picture of herself and Michael Boulos, the son of Lebanese business tycoon Massad Boulos, standing in front of a Christmas tree inside the Red Room of the White House.

News of their romance surfaced last month, with the two reportedly seeing each other since the summer, when they met at a party at actress Lindsay Lohan’s beach club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Boulos grew up in Nigeria, where his father runs Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that trades in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction. Boulos Sr. is married to the daughter of Lebanese businessman Zouhair Faddoul, whom he worked with before founding his own ventures.

Topics: celebrity Lebanese president daughter

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting
0
Finnish footballer boycotts match in Qatar over human rights
0
Pompeo: We are fully committed to the security of Jordan
0
Several people arrested, some killed in security operation in Qatif, Saudi Arabia
0
Iran behind two assassinations in the Netherlands: Dutch ministers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.