Several people arrested, some killed in security operation in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: At least two people were shot dead and several others arrested in what security sources described as a “pre-emptive” military operation in the village of Al-Jish in Saudi Arabia’s eastern Qatif province, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

The raid on Monday was aimed at detaining a group of people wanted for causing disruption to security and development projects in the area, the sources said.

The men were offered the opportunity to surrender, but refused, and instead opened fire on security forces. Two suspects were killed in the gunfight. Photographs shared on social media showed houses pockmarked with bullet holes, and an online video showed shots being fired from a military vehicle.

The province of Qatif has previously been a haven for militant elements. However, violence has become rare since security forces largely flushed out the gunmen in a 2017 campaign that damaged much of the town’s old quarter. It has since been renovated.