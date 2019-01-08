You are here

Several people arrested, some killed in security operation in Qatif, Saudi Arabia

A house damaged during the operation in Qatif. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: At least two people were shot dead and several others arrested in what security sources described as a “pre-emptive” military operation in the village of Al-Jish in Saudi Arabia’s eastern Qatif province, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

The raid on Monday was aimed at detaining a group of people wanted for causing disruption to security and development projects in the area, the sources said. 

The men were offered the opportunity to surrender, but refused, and instead opened fire on security forces. Two suspects were killed in the gunfight. Photographs shared on social media showed houses pockmarked with bullet holes, and an online video showed shots being fired from a military vehicle.

The province of Qatif has previously been a haven for militant elements. However, violence has become rare since security forces largely flushed out the gunmen in a 2017 campaign that damaged much of the town’s old quarter. It has since been renovated.

Saudi ministries liaise to enhance services to senior citizens

The senior citizens’ project, which will be launched on Wednesday in Riyadh, will gradually expand to other cities. (SPA)
Saudi ministries liaise to enhance services to senior citizens

  • The mobile notary service is free of charge and is also available to people with disabilities or chronic illness
JEDDAH: The justice and health ministries are liaising to enhance services through the creation of a priority card for citizens above the age of 70.
The card will give senior citizens priority at hospitals and will allow them to have officials from the Justice Ministry visit them at home if they are unable to report to ministry branches to get their legal paperwork done. The ministries issued a joint statement saying the move would improve the quality of services across the spectrum. The senior citizens’ project, which will be launched on Wednesday in Riyadh, will gradually expand to other cities. Mobile notary services (in which third parties are authorized to perform certain legal formalities, such as sign deeds or contracts) are already available in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, Alkhobar, Dhahran, Buraidah, and Onaizah.
Priority card applicants can send a copy of their ID on the Justice Ministry app, call 920025888 or email [email protected]
Notaries then receive an alert with the home location.
The mobile notary service is free of charge and is also available to people with disabilities or chronic illness.

 

