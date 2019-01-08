You are here

Pompeo: US committed to countering Daesh, Iran despite Syria troop withdrawal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shake hands, in Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Pompeo: US committed to countering Daesh, Iran despite Syria troop withdrawal

  • Secretary of State says committed to the security of Jordan
  • Pledges that Daesh would not be allowed to regroup
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
AMMAN: The US decision to withdraw troops from Syria will not jeopardise Washington's efforts to counter threats from Iran and Daesh, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.
Pompeo was speaking in Jordan on the first leg of his Middle East tour designed to reassure allies after Donald Trump said the US had defeated Daesh in Syria and the 2,000 American troops were no longer needed there.
The US troops in Syria have served as a counterweight to the Syrian government, which is backed by Iran and Russia.
But Pompeo said Washington was not stepping down from its efforts to challenge Iran. The US was "redoubling not only our diplomatic but our commercial efforts to put real pressure on Iran," he said.
"There is enormous agreement on the risk that Iran poses to Jordan and other countries in the region," Pompeo added.

Jordan has expressed worries in the past about Iranian influence near the Jordanian border in southern Syria.
"We all have problems with Iran's expansionist policies in the region," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said during the meeting with Pompeo.

The secretary of state said the US is fully committed to the security of Jordan and its partnership with the kingdom.

The top US diplomat, on his longest trip since taking the post last year, pledged that Daesh would not be allowed to regroup following a string of battlefield defeats.
But in a stark reminder of the lingering threat, a war monitor reported that the terrorist group had killed 23 US-backed fighters in a counterattack in eastern Syria aimed at defending their last bastion.
After setting off on the trip to eight Arab capitals, Pompeo told reporters he would show that "the United States is still committed to all the missions that we've signed up for with them over the past two years."
The eight-day tour comes weeks after Trump announced that the United States would quickly pull its 2,000 soldiers out of Syria, declaring that Daesh had been defeated.
His advisers have since been walking back his timeline, with national security adviser John Bolton saying Monday in Jerusalem that the United States would verify that the group is truly beaten before withdrawing.
Highlighting that Daesh emerged during the tenure of Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, Pompeo said the campaign to destroy the movement's self-styled "caliphate" in war-battered Syria has been "enormously successful."
"And I am confident that we will continue to ensure that the kind of rise that ISIS had under the Obama administration doesn't occur again," he said on his plane.

*With AFP

 

Update
0
US says aware of reports of Iran’s detention of US citizen

Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
US says aware of reports of Iran's detention of US citizen

  • The New York Times reported on Monday that Michael R. White, a 46-year-old US Navy veteran, was seized while visiting Iran
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US State Department said on Tuesday it was aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen held in Iran for more than six months, amid heightened tensions between the countries following the reimposition of US sanctions.
The New York Times reported on Monday that Michael R. White, a 46-year-old US Navy veteran, was seized while visiting Iran and has been held in jail since July on unspecified charges.
His mother, Joanne White, told the New York Times her son had visited Iran “five or six times” to meet his Iranian girlfriend. He had bought a ticket to return from Iran, but never boarded his flight on July 27.
Asked about the reports, a US State Department spokesman said: “We are aware of reports of the detention of a US citizen in Iran.”
The spokesman declined to provide additional information, citing privacy considerations.
Iranian officials have not reacted to the reports, and were not immediately available for comment.
A former detainee in Iran, Ivar Farhadi, told the London-based IranWire website he had spoken to White when they were both at Vakilabad Prison in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.
The New York Times quoted White’s mother as saying her son, a California resident, suffers acute asthma and had undergone chemotherapy and radiation treatment for a neck tumor.
Tension between Iran and the United States has risen significantly since last May, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed US sanctions that had been lifted after a 2015 accord.
Several Americans have been detained in Iran in recent years and Trump warned in 2017 that Tehran would face “new and serious consequences” unless all unjustly held US citizens were freed.
Former FBI agent Robert Levinson disappeared while visiting Iran’s Kish Island in 2007. US officials believe Levinson, who suffered from diabetes, died in captivity after meeting with an American-born Islamic militant. Iranian officials have repeatedly denied knowledge of his disappearance or whereabouts.
In October 2015, Siamak Namazi, a businessman in his mid-40s with dual US-Iranian citizenship, was detained as he was visiting family in Tehran. His 82-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, was also arrested in February 2016 and later convicted of espionage charges which he denied.
Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born US citizen and graduate student from Princeton University, was arrested in Iran in 2016. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail on spying charges that he denied.

