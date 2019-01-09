Passport dept provides relief to Yemenis in KSA

JEDDAH: On the directives of King Salman, the General Directorate of Passports on Tuesday announced an extension of the visitor ID for Yemeni people residing in the Kingdom.
Those Yemeni nationals whose visitor IDs expired on Dec. 8, 2017, have been advised to complete the extension procedures before Jan. 10, 2019.
Those Yemenis whose IDs expired before or after Dec. 8, 2017, have been advised to complete their documentation to correct their residence status.
Saudi Arabia is making all efforts to help Yemenis living in the Kingdom or in their war-torn country.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has been carrying out various humanitarian projects across Yemen.
The center is working on 301 humanitarian projects in different sectors such as health care, education and rehabilitation of war victims and children. KSRelief has, so far, provided medical treatment for more than 21,000 injured Yemenis, both inside and outside Yemen.
