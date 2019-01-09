FaceOf: Nizar bin Obaid Madani, retired Saudi diplomat

You are here

After having served his country for over 50 years, Nizar bin Obaid Madani retired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Jan. 7.

He joined the ministry in 1965 and served in various positions. He remained the minister of state for foreign affairs between 2005 and 2019. 

He began his diplomatic career as an attache, then proceeded to the Saudi Embassy in Washington in 1968 and became charge d’affaires.

Madani participated in many international conferences and was among Saudi Arabia’s delegation at the UN, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He was appointed a member of the Saudi Consultative Council, the Shoura Council, in 1993 and then reappointed in 1997.

He also chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shoura Council and became a member of the Security Affairs Committee of the council.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Cairo University, a master’s degree in international relations, and a Ph.D. in international relations at the American University in Washington, DC.

Dr. Nizar is a prolific writer. His works have been published by the Diplomatic Studies Institute. Moreover, his latest book was a biography of Prince Saud Al-Faisal, the former Saudi foreign minister who was the longest-serving foreign minister in modern history. The biography was published in 2018 by King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies. 

His autobiography was published in 2009. In his memoirs, he recorded the history of his diplomatic career.  Madani was born in 1941. He belongs to one of the prominent families of the city of Madinah. His father Prof. Obaid Madani, who died in 1976, was a prominent historian and poet who documented the history of Madinah in five volumes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Construction at Saudi entertainment megaproject Qiddiya to begin this year

The project aims to improve the quality of local life not only through entertainment, but also by providing around 57,000 jobs for citizens. (SPA file photo)
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
0

Construction at Saudi entertainment megaproject Qiddiya to begin this year

  • The megaproject is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city
Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
0

RIYADH: Construction on an up-and-coming recreational megaproject in Riyadh will begin this year, according to Mike Reininger, CEO of the Qiddiya project.
“Planning and design were complete in 2018 and will be implemented this year,” Reininger told Arab News.
Qiddiya, one of the three megaprojects, besides the Neom smart-city and the Red Sea Project launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be located about 40 kilometers from the city center.
A company tweet read: “We are a step closer to building Saudi Arabia’s first entertainment and sports city.”
Upon completion, the prominent landmark is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city.
The project targets local, regional and international tourists and will be Saudi Arabia’s pre-eminent entertainment, sports and cultural destination that embodies the Saudi identity. It is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city by 2030, with a total area of 334 square kilometers, surpassing Walt Disney World in Florida, which is only 110 sq. km. Investors hope the project will attract high numbers of international visitors. “We will disclose more information on the construction timeline in due course,” said Reininger. Developing the entertainment sector by creating high-quality domestic and international investments within the Kingdom is one of the main goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. These projects will have a huge positive impact on the country’s economy and quality of life. The youth demographic will be the main contributor to Qiddiya’s success since two-thirds of the Saudi population is under the age of 35. Therefore, the project aims to satisfy the recreational, social and cultural needs of the country’s current and future generations. This project will also contribute to the real estate development of the area, offering 4,000 residential units by 2025 and 11,000 by 2030. It aims to attract residents who want to buy second homes at Qiddiya for weekends and vacations.
Saudis spend $30 billion on tourism abroad every year. By providing new entertainment options for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, this project aims to redirect some of the overseas tourism spending back into the Kingdom.
This project will offer people opportunities to explore and experience without the need to travel to other countries. This supports Vision 2030’s objective to increase spending within the Kingdom on culture and entertainment activities, from about 3 percent of household income to 6 percent.
By 2030, the number of annual visitors to Qiddiya is expected to reach 17 million in the entertainment sector, 12 million in the shopping sector and 2 million in the hospitality sector.
The project aims to improve the quality of local life not only through entertainment, but also by providing around 57,000 jobs for citizens and opening new opportunities for the private sector in various industries. It will also serve the Kingdom’s goal of elevating Riyadh to become one of the world’s top 100 cities to live in.
Qiddiya’s facilities will enable citizens and residents to engage in a wide variety of sports, falling within Vision 2030’s theme of having a healthy society and increasing the ratio of individuals exercising at least once a week from 13 percent of the population to 40 percent.
The first phase of the project will officially open in 2022, with its final phase ending in 2035.

Topics: Qiddiya Saudi entertainment Vision 2030

