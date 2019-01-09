You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman receives president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
﻿

King Salman receives president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

King Salman receives Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman receives president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

  • Barron on Monday praised the Kingdom’s efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, on Tuesday called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh. 

She lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian work around the globe and for supporting the IPU.

During the meeting, ties between Saudi Arabia and Mexico were reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to enhance the existing relations.

Barron on Monday praised the Kingdom’s efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues. 

Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy. 

She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda. 

Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU. 

The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues. The union works with parliaments across the world to safeguard peace and drive positive democratic change through political dialogue and concrete action.

The Geneva-based body works closely with the UN and other partner organizations to achieve common goals. It has been working since 1889 to establish peace and cooperation among people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
‘Saudi Arabia an important partner for stable, prosperous world’ — President of IPU
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives outgoing Kuwaiti ambassador

Construction at Saudi entertainment megaproject Qiddiya to begin this year

The project aims to improve the quality of local life not only through entertainment, but also by providing around 57,000 jobs for citizens. (SPA file photo)
Updated 09 January 2019
RASHID HASSAN
0

Construction at Saudi entertainment megaproject Qiddiya to begin this year

  • The megaproject is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city
Updated 09 January 2019
RASHID HASSAN
0

RIYADH: Construction on an up-and-coming recreational megaproject in Riyadh will begin this year, according to Mike Reininger, CEO of the Qiddiya project.
“Planning and design were complete in 2018 and will be implemented this year,” Reininger told Arab News.
Qiddiya, one of the three megaprojects, besides the Neom smart-city and the Red Sea Project launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be located about 40 kilometers from the city center.
A company tweet read: “We are a step closer to building Saudi Arabia’s first entertainment and sports city.”
Upon completion, the prominent landmark is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city.
The project targets local, regional and international tourists and will be Saudi Arabia’s pre-eminent entertainment, sports and cultural destination that embodies the Saudi identity. It is expected to be the world’s largest entertainment city by 2030, with a total area of 334 square kilometers, surpassing Walt Disney World in Florida, which is only 110 sq. km. Investors hope the project will attract high numbers of international visitors. “We will disclose more information on the construction timeline in due course,” said Reininger. Developing the entertainment sector by creating high-quality domestic and international investments within the Kingdom is one of the main goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. These projects will have a huge positive impact on the country’s economy and quality of life. The youth demographic will be the main contributor to Qiddiya’s success since two-thirds of the Saudi population is under the age of 35. Therefore, the project aims to satisfy the recreational, social and cultural needs of the country’s current and future generations. This project will also contribute to the real estate development of the area, offering 4,000 residential units by 2025 and 11,000 by 2030. It aims to attract residents who want to buy second homes at Qiddiya for weekends and vacations.
Saudis spend $30 billion on tourism abroad every year. By providing new entertainment options for citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, this project aims to redirect some of the overseas tourism spending back into the Kingdom.
This project will offer people opportunities to explore and experience without the need to travel to other countries. This supports Vision 2030’s objective to increase spending within the Kingdom on culture and entertainment activities, from about 3 percent of household income to 6 percent.
By 2030, the number of annual visitors to Qiddiya is expected to reach 17 million in the entertainment sector, 12 million in the shopping sector and 2 million in the hospitality sector.
The project aims to improve the quality of local life not only through entertainment, but also by providing around 57,000 jobs for citizens and opening new opportunities for the private sector in various industries. It will also serve the Kingdom’s goal of elevating Riyadh to become one of the world’s top 100 cities to live in.
Qiddiya’s facilities will enable citizens and residents to engage in a wide variety of sports, falling within Vision 2030’s theme of having a healthy society and increasing the ratio of individuals exercising at least once a week from 13 percent of the population to 40 percent.
The first phase of the project will officially open in 2022, with its final phase ending in 2035.

Topics: Qiddiya Saudi entertainment Vision 2030

Related

0
Corporate News
Qiddiya Investment hits 100th employee target
0
Saudi Arabia
Qiddiya Investment Company officially established as standalone company

Latest updates

Trump demands $5.7 bn for steel barrier on US-Mexico border in Oval Office speech
0
Mexico Supreme Court judges slash own salaries
0
Dozens of Rohingya flee India for Bangladesh: officials
0
Construction at Saudi entertainment megaproject Qiddiya to begin this year
0
No Longer lost in translation: In world’s languages, Saudi youth speak of home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.