King Salman receives president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

RIYADH: The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron, on Tuesday called on King Salman at his palace in Riyadh.

She lauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian work around the globe and for supporting the IPU.

During the meeting, ties between Saudi Arabia and Mexico were reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to enhance the existing relations.

Barron on Monday praised the Kingdom’s efforts to promote joint action with the international community on Arab, Islamic and international issues.

Following her meeting with Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh of the Saudi Shoura Council, Barron said that the IPU sees Saudi Arabia as an important partner for progress, especially given its role as a leading provider of global energy.

She also stressed that the Kingdom is an important player in countering international extremism, and that Saudi Arabia is among the most vociferous supporters of the IPU and its agenda.

Barron said that the world is facing serious challenges and needs more sound and sensible voices that believe in reason, dialogue and joint action under the umbrella of IPU.

The IPU is a global forum for parliamentarians, with 178 members that meet annually to discuss global issues. The union works with parliaments across the world to safeguard peace and drive positive democratic change through political dialogue and concrete action.

The Geneva-based body works closely with the UN and other partner organizations to achieve common goals. It has been working since 1889 to establish peace and cooperation among people.