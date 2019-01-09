Trump demands $5.7 bn for steel barrier on US-Mexico border in Oval Office speech

You are here

US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation on funding for a border wall from the Oval Office of the White House. (AFP)
AFP
  • In his first ever televised Oval Office address, the president stopped short of calling for a much-touted state of emergency
  • Trump had spent days mulling declaring a state of emergency along the border that would have given him powers to bypass Congress
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump repeated his demand Tuesday for $5.7 billion to fund a wall on the border with Mexico, describing a "growing crisis" of illegal immigration hurting millions of Americans.
In his first ever televised Oval Office address, the president stopped short of calling for a much-touted state of emergency, instead appealing to the need to slash the cost of the illegal drug trade, which he put at $500 billion a year.
"There is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. Every day customs and border patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country," Trump said.
"We are out of space to hold them and we have no way to promptly return them back home to their country. America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation. But all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration."
Trump had spent days mulling declaring a state of emergency along the border that would have given him powers to bypass Congress, which has so far refused to fund the wall project, and draw funds from the military to build the border barrier.
He didn't mention the idea in his nine-minute address but repeated his call for a wall and spoke of an "overall approach" that would use technology for detecting drugs and weapons.
"At the request of Democrats, it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall. This barrier is absolutely critical to border security. It's also what our professionals at the border want and need," he said.r.

Japan court rejects Ghosn release bid

AFP
  • Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting his income in documents to investors, apparently in response to criticism that he earned too much
  • The presiding judge explained that Ghosn continued to be detained because he presented a flight risk
AFP
TOKYO: A Japanese court on Wednesday rejected a bid by former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to end his detention over alleged financial misconduct, a day after he denied all accusations in a dramatic court appearance.
Ghosn’s lawyers had appealed to the court to free the auto tycoon, claiming at a special hearing in a Tokyo court there were no grounds for his detention, which has now lasted more than 50 days.
But the court batted off the request, saying in a terse statement: “The request to cancel the detention filed by Mr. Ghosn’s lawyers yesterday... was rejected on January 9.”
Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting his income in documents to investors, apparently in response to criticism that he earned too much.
He is also under investigation for allegedly seeking to pass off personal investment losses to Nissan’s books and paying a Saudi businessman from company funds to stump up collateral to cover the losses.
Ghosn on Tuesday mounted a systematic denial of all the allegations, concluding that he had been “wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”
The presiding judge explained that Ghosn continued to be detained because he presented a flight risk and there were concerns he could tamper with evidence.
On Friday, Ghosn’s latest maximum period of detention will end and he will either be freed on bail or — more likely — see his detention extended.
Even his main lawyer Motonari Otsuru has acknowledged the 64-year-old executive has little chance of being released soon, describing it as “very difficult” to win bail before the case goes to trial.
And that, he said, could take at least six months.

