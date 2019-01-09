You are here

Nissan unveils new Leaf car after Ghosn's arrest delays it

The new 4.16 million yen ($38,000) Leaf e+ is about the same size as the model on sale, but gets more power and cruise range. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 January 2019
AP
Nissan unveils new Leaf car after Ghosn's arrest delays it

  • The event at Nissan Motor Co.’s Yokohama headquarters, southwest of Tokyo, had been postponed when Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19
  • The new 4.16 million yen ($38,000) Leaf e+ is about the same size as the model on sale, but gets more power and cruise range
Updated 09 January 2019
AP
YOKOHAMA, Japan: Nissan is showing the beefed up version of its hit Leaf electric car as the Japanese automaker seeks to distance itself from the arrest of its star executive Carlos Ghosn.
The event at Nissan Motor Co.’s Yokohama headquarters, southwest of Tokyo, had been postponed when Ghosn was arrested Nov. 19.
Ghosn has been charged with underreporting his income. Tokyo prosecutors have extended his detention through Friday, adding breach of trust allegations.
Ghosn made his first public appearance since his arrest Tuesday, and denied each allegation in the Tokyo District Court.
The new 4.16 million yen ($38,000) Leaf e+ is about the same size as the model on sale, but gets more power and cruise range. The best-selling electric car competes against Tesla models and General Motors’ Bolt.

Topics: Nissan Leaf Carlos Ghosn

Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit

Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit

  • Saudi Arabia’s reserves of easily recoverable oil have long been the world’s largest
  • Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih is due to hold a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to make the announcement at around 11.30 local time
Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a slight rise in its crude oil and gas reserves after being independently audited on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabia’s reserves of easily recoverable oil have long been the world’s largest.
For nearly 30 years — despite rising production, large swings in oil prices and improved technology — Riyadh has annually reported the same number for reserves at around 261 billion barrels, according to a statistical review by BP.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih is due to hold a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to make the announcement at around 11.30 local time (0830 GMT).
He is also expected to provide further updates on the country’s energy strategy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil gas

