You are here

  • Home
  • Apple’s Tim Cook got big pay bump in 2018
﻿

Apple’s Tim Cook got big pay bump in 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends an Apple store in Shanghai, China October 9, 2018. (File/Reuters/Aly Song)
Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

Apple’s Tim Cook got big pay bump in 2018

  • The figure comprised a base salary of $3 million, a $12 million bonus and $680,000 in what it called “other compensation” that includes private air travel and security expenses
  • In 2017 he received $12.8 million while in 2016 he made $8.7 million
Updated 09 January 2019
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Apple gave its chief executive Tim Cook a hefty 22 percent pay raise in 2018, bringing his total compensation for the year to almost $15.7 million according to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The figure comprised a base salary of $3 million, a $12 million bonus and $680,000 in what it called “other compensation” that includes private air travel and security expenses.
Apple’s compensation committee cited the company’s strong sales performance over the year in justifying the bonus.
“For 2018... we achieved net sales of $265.6 billion and operating income of $70.9 billion, each representing a year-over-year increase of 16 percent, and exceeding the 2018 maximum annual cash incentive program goals for both of those performance measures,” the document said.
“The Compensation Committee determined that no downward adjustments to the payouts would be made based on Apple’s 2018 performance and the individual contributions of our named executive officers and approved the maximum total payout at 400 percent of annual base salary.”
It was the second year running that the 58-year-old successor to the late Steve Jobs got a major pay raise. In 2017 he received $12.8 million while in 2016 he made $8.7 million.
The news came a week after Apple cut its revenue outlook for the latest quarter, citing steeper-than-expected “economic deceleration” in China and emerging markets.
The disclosure rattled investors, some of whom viewed the weakened forecast as a sign the company lacks a major new gadget after the iPhone, a device that critics say has been priced too high.
Shares of Apple sank 10 percent in the first session after the announcement, its worst day since 2013, contributing to a big pullback in the tech giant’s stock market performance over the last three months.
Long the biggest company by market capitalization, Apple is now fourth behind Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet.

Topics: Apple Tim Cook

Related

0
Science & Technology
Cyber researcher pulls public talk on hacking Apple’s Face ID
0
Business & Economy
Apple chief Tim Cook calls for calm heads as China-US tariff war looms

Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit

Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia to announce slight rise in oil, gas reserves after audit

  • Saudi Arabia’s reserves of easily recoverable oil have long been the world’s largest
  • Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih is due to hold a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to make the announcement at around 11.30 local time
Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to announce a slight rise in its crude oil and gas reserves after being independently audited on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Saudi Arabia’s reserves of easily recoverable oil have long been the world’s largest.
For nearly 30 years — despite rising production, large swings in oil prices and improved technology — Riyadh has annually reported the same number for reserves at around 261 billion barrels, according to a statistical review by BP.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih is due to hold a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday to make the announcement at around 11.30 local time (0830 GMT).
He is also expected to provide further updates on the country’s energy strategy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oil gas

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Apicorp predicts $60-$70 oil price by summer
0
Saudi Arabia
Public-private partnership to boost education sector in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Israel says it can foil foreign election meddling amid scare
0
Iran’s Khamenei: Some US officials are ‘first-class idiots’
0
Book Review: The Tentmakers of Cairo looks at Egypt’s overlooked art
0
Bashir backers stage Sudan rally as rival demo planned
0
One dead, 50 injured in Bangladesh garment workers strike
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.