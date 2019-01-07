Sam Elliott honored on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Sam Elliott imprinted his hands and feet in cement on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, as “A Star is Born” co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shook off Golden Globes disappointment to join in honoring the 74-year-old’s long career.
Elliott reflected on his life’s work and the joy of acting, telling reporters: “The people you work with, the community... and feeling like you’re doing something that makes a difference to somebody” made it all worthwhile.
“A Star is Born” may have struck out at the Golden Globes the night before, picking up just one trophy for best song, but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were all smiles as they came to show their support for Elliott, who plays Cooper’s elder brother in the film.
