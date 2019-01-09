You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese director Pam Nasr discusses her debut film ‘Clams Casino’
﻿

Lebanese director Pam Nasr discusses her debut film ‘Clams Casino’

A still from the short film 'Clams Casino'. (Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2019
Adam Grundey
0

Lebanese director Pam Nasr discusses her debut film ‘Clams Casino’

Updated 09 January 2019
Adam Grundey
0

DUBAI: “When we see something strange, if we’ve never been exposed to anything like it, we tend to push it away. But I was really interested in this phenomenon. There was so much to discover about it, and I was attracted to the human aspect of why people partake in it and why it’s so popular. Like, why does it exist?”

A still from the short film 'Clams Casino'. (Supplied)

Lebanese filmmaker Pam Nasr is talking about mukbang — a craze that began in South Korea and is basically a live stream of someone eating a large amount of food. Nasr’s first film, a short called ‘Clams Casino,’ which premiered in the region in Dubai last month, is based around the phenomenon. A young woman who lives with her mother, with whom she has a difficult relationship, spends hours collecting seafood, cooking it, setting it out beautifully on the table, and dressing up in order to eat it in front of a webcam.
“It stems from loneliness,” Nasr says. “Mukbang is kind of a solution to loneliness, and — at the same time — these performers make a lot of money from eating online.”
While some viewers, she says, are watching for fetishistic reasons, most “watch it because they’re lonely and they want to have someone to eat with.” Nasr recalls, as a child, arriving home from school each day and dining by herself, as the rest of her family had already eaten.
“I asked my family if someone would wait and eat with me,” she says. “In Lebanon, and in many other cultures too, the art of cooking for someone (and eating together) is such a way of delivering your love to them. So I really connected to this when I was studying Mukbang. It was a beautiful learning curve for me. And I hope for many others who watch ‘Clams Casino.’”

Filmmaker Pam Nasr. (Supplied)

The Q&A session that followed the Dubai screening was the longest she’s had so far (having toured several festivals in America with the movie). “A lot of people really connected to it and understood what I was doing.” In particular, Nasr was moved by an exchange with a young college student who told her that a friend in college had been going through a tough time and was watching a lot of mukbang.
“She was very tearful. She said that after watching my film, she understood her friend a lot more. My heart went out to her,” Nasr says. “There were a lot of intimate moments like that at the screening. It was really beautiful.”

Topics: movie Lebanese film

Related

0
Art & Culture
Film Review: Girls of the Sun — A female Kurdish battalion gives Daesh a drubbing
0
Art & Culture
Best of 2018: William Mullally highlights the year’s top movies from Middle Eastern filmmakers

Rami Malek up for back-to-back best actor at BAFTA awards

Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

Rami Malek up for back-to-back best actor at BAFTA awards

  • Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s feature film Capernaum was also nominated for best foreign film
  • BAFTA, which is happening on Feb. 2, is the British counterpart of the Oscars
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Egyptian-American Rami Malek, who scooped the Golden Globes trophy for best actor, is in the running to earn another top acting prize at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards or just BAFTA.

BAFTA, which is the British counterpart of the Oscars, announced the list of nominees on Wednesday, listing Malek along with other award-winning actors including Christian Bale, who also won best actor award in the Golden Globes for comedy “Vice.”

Other nominees in the best actor category are Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Steve Coogan (Stan & Online) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

The Arab star portrayed Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned a total of seven nominations in the BAFTA including best British film.

British period dramedy “The Favourite“ dominated the nominations with 12 nods.

Meanwhile, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s feature film Capernaum was also nominated for best foreign film, together with award-winning Mexican film Roma, which beat the Lebanese movie in the Golden Globes.

Other nominees in the foreign language category are Cold War (Poland), Dogman (Italy) and Shoplifters (Japan).

Labaki, the only female director among the nominated foreign films, delivered a BAFTA-hosted lecture on screenwriting late last year with other international filmmakers, including Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuaron.

Also spelt “Capharnaüm,” the Lebanese drama is about a 12-year-old and his difficult life in Lebanon, which leads to him to sue his parents.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on February 10, two weeks before the much-awaited 91st Academy Awards.

Topics: Rami Malek Nadine Labaki BAFTA

Related

0
Lifestyle
Arab star Rami Malek wins big at Golden Globes
0
Art & Culture
Nadine Labaki, Rami Malek hope to win Golden Globes awards

Latest updates

‘Signs’ Pakistan pushing Taliban for direct contact with Kabul — Daudzai 
0
Pompeo in reassurance mission to Iraq over US Syria pullout plans
0
Alibaba buys German data analysis start-up
0
Saudi Arabia announces upward revision to proven oil and gas reserves
0
6 killed in a security operation in Saudi Arabia’s Qatif
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.