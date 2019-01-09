Rami Malek up for back-to-back best actor at BAFTA awards

You are here

Rami Malek portrayed Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (AFP)
  • Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s feature film Capernaum was also nominated for best foreign film
  • BAFTA, which is happening on Feb. 2, is the British counterpart of the Oscars
DUBAI: Egyptian-American Rami Malek, who scooped the Golden Globes trophy for best actor, is in the running to earn another top acting prize at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards or just BAFTA.

BAFTA, which is the British counterpart of the Oscars, announced the list of nominees on Wednesday, listing Malek along with other award-winning actors including Christian Bale, who also won best actor award in the Golden Globes for comedy “Vice.”

Other nominees in the best actor category are Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Steve Coogan (Stan & Online) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book).

The Arab star portrayed Queen front man Freddie Mercury in the biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which earned a total of seven nominations in the BAFTA including best British film.

British period dramedy “The Favourite“ dominated the nominations with 12 nods.

Meanwhile, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki’s feature film Capernaum was also nominated for best foreign film, together with award-winning Mexican film Roma, which beat the Lebanese movie in the Golden Globes.

Other nominees in the foreign language category are Cold War (Poland), Dogman (Italy) and Shoplifters (Japan).

Labaki, the only female director among the nominated foreign films, delivered a BAFTA-hosted lecture on screenwriting late last year with other international filmmakers, including Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuaron.

Also spelt “Capharnaüm,” the Lebanese drama is about a 12-year-old and his difficult life in Lebanon, which leads to him to sue his parents.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on February 10, two weeks before the much-awaited 91st Academy Awards.

Book Review: The Tentmakers of Cairo looks at Egypt’s overlooked art

'The Tentmakers of Cairo' looks at Egypt’s overlooked art. (Shutterstock)
Updated 09 January 2019
By Lisa Kaaki
0

BEIRUT: In the heart of medieval Cairo, facing the gate of Bab Zuwayla, lies the picturesque Street of the Tentmakers, Shari Khayamiya, lined with shops selling vibrant applique panels. This sewing technique, whereby textiles are sewn onto a ground material, is known as “khayamiya” and is unique to Egypt.

“The Tentmakers of Cairo,” by Seif El Rashidi and Sam Bowker, traces the origins of “khayamiya” from the 11th century to the present day. Khayamiya, the art of the tent, is derived from the Arabic word “khayma,” meaning tent.

It is difficult to understand why khayamiya has been the focus of so little attention besides a few articles, including an excellent piece in 1996 by John Feeny in “Aramco World Magazine,” a 2003 thesis and a 2015 documentary film by Kim Beamish.

Until the end of the 19th century, khayamiya was essentially viewed in architectural terms. The authors reveal clear links between tent panels and doorways from that period, “indicating that these textiles were conceived of as architecture in cotton.”

With their colorful patterns of greens, blues, reds and yellows, these distinctive textiles brighten up a street. In the words of the authors, “they unite ornament, function, and ritual in a spectacular display of Egyptian visual culture.” A more decorative khayamiya devoid of Arabic calligraphy emerged in the 1880s to cater for the needs of the nascent touristic market for souvenirs of Egypt.

