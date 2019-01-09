You are here

Lebanon's Berri urges postponement of Arab Economic Summit, MPs say

Longtime Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri gives an interview with AFP in his home on Msaileh, south of the southern port city of Sidon, on May 8, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters

Updated 09 January 2019
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on Wednesday for an Arab Economic Summit due to take place this month in Beirut to be postponed because Lebanon had failed to agree a new government.

Berri asserted “again the necessity of having Syria participate in such a summit”, lawmakers from his parliamentary bloc quoted him as saying after a meeting.
The Arab League suspended Syria's membership seven years ago after the government crackdown on mass protests against President Bashar Al-Assad.
Some Arab states, including ones that had backed rebels, are now seeking to reconcile with Assad's regime, which has recovered most of the country with Russian and Iranian help.
Last month, the United Arab Emirates re-opened its embassy in Damascus and Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir became the first Arab head of state to visit since the conflict began. For Syria to be reinstated, the League must reach a consensus.
Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday Damascus must take several steps before it can return to the League, including making political progress in defunct UN peace talks.
"When this happens, we can talk about the matter. At this time, there is nothing new qualifying it," he said.
Assad's Lebanese allies, including Berri and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighting alongside the Syrian army, have ramped up calls for Syria to join the summit.
The Lebanese presidency seemed to be pressing ahead with plans to host the summit in Beirut, inviting journalists on Wednesday to apply for accreditation in time.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Arab League

Qatar lobbyists ‘paid $4m by mysterious PR firm’

Updated 10 January 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
Qatar lobbyists ‘paid $4m by mysterious PR firm’

  • Qatar accused of using “illegitimate” means in its attempts to win favor globally
  • Details revealed in a Foreign Agents Registration Act filing in the US
Updated 10 January 2019
BEN FLANAGAN
LONDON: A US lobbyist in 2017 received nearly $4 million from a PR firm with apparent links to the Qatari government, in what one analyst said was an ongoing attempt by Doha to curry favor in Washington. 
Stonington Strategies, which is run by a well-known pro-Qatar lobbyist, received two payments for $1.95 million in late 2017 from a company called Blue Fort Public Relations, according to a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing in the US.
Over the course of the six-month contract, Stonington Strategies “made senior level introductions, arranged trips, and fostered dialogue between American and Qatari companies,” the filing — seen by Arab News — shows. The document lists 15 US business executives consulted as part of the deal.
The agreement was signed by Nick Muzin, and involved sub-payments totaling $2.1 million to a company called Lexington Strategies, which is run by fellow lobbyist Joey Allaham.
The two men had previously attracted attention for their “unconventional” lobbying in the US on behalf of Doha, Mother Jones magazine reported.
There would be “no reason” for Muzin to register the six-month contract under the FARA legislation unless he believed that the state of Qatar could be considered a beneficiary of the lobbying work, the magazine noted. 
While lobbying is an acceptably activity, one analyst said that Qatar has often used “illegitimate” means in its attempts to win favor globally.
The latest lobbying attempts follow accusations made by several of Doha’s Arabian Gulf neighbors, which claim that Qatar funds terror and extremist groups globally. 
“Qatar has been using many vehicles over the past 20 years to lobby for its own causes and those of its allies, mostly … extremists,” said Ghanem Nuseibeh, founder of Cornerstone Global, a management consultancy focused on the Middle East.

“Qatar uses both its own established media channels as well as influencing through various means, often illegitimate (and) breaking local laws in countries it operates.

“Qatar is known to have used illegal hacking as well as propagating fake news to undermine whom it perceives as risks to its activities.”

Topics: Qatar Doha US Congress

