Alibaba buys German data analysis start-up

The transaction marks the first full takeover by a Chinese company on Berlin’s growing startup scene. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 January 2019



BERLIN: China’s Alibaba Group Holding has acquired German data analysis firm Data Artisans, the Berlin-based startup said, in a deal reported to be worth around 90 million euros ($103 million).
The transaction marks the first full takeover by a Chinese company on Berlin’s growing startup scene. In the last significant deal, Alibaba’s rival Tencent Holdings participated in a $160 million funding round for online bank N26 in March 2018.
Data Artisans CEO Kostas Tzoumas said Alibaba would also invest an undisclosed sum in the company to develop Apache Flink, its open-source software that can process large data volumes, and to expand into new business areas.
The price of the deal was reported to be 90 million euros in the media, including German newspaper Handelsblatt. Data Artisans declined to comment on the purchase price.
Alibaba, which competes with e-commerce group Amazon.com , has been a customer of Data Artisans since 2016. The German company, which was founded in 2014, also serves clients including Netflix and Uber.
“Typical use cases include live fraud detection, direct interaction with Internet users and real-time financial transactions,” said Tzoumas.
Alibaba said this week it was deepening its partnership with Data Artisans and collaborating to develop software that can process large amounts of data. ($1 = 0.8728 euros)

Arab media must avoid fake news and stick to objectivity, says minister

The Arab ministers discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry, also agreeing to abide by a code of conduct and ethics. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News


  • Concerted efforts urged to fight extremism and terrorism
  • Al-Shabanah stressed the role of Arab media in combating terrorism through educational programs that raised awareness about this phenomenon


JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s media minister met with information ministers from the Arab League on Wednesday, with fake news and Palestine among the issues discussed.
Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah welcomed the audience to Riyadh and greeted them on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wished them success in strengthening media efforts within the Arab League framework.
The session was organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh being named the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019.
Al-Shabanah kick-started the meeting by saying it was important to emphasize the Palestinian cause and the coordinated Arab media efforts needed to promote it.
Another topic was an amendment to the code of conduct for Arab media, including the avoidance of spreading rumors and fake news, committing to objectivity and professionalism and avoiding hate speech.
Al-Shabanah stressed the role of Arab media in combating terrorism through educational programs that raised awareness about this phenomenon.
The success of Arab efforts in tackling terrorism required constant coordination and a united front, aimed at fighting radical and misguided ideas, he said.
Secretary-General of the Arab League’s Social Affairs Sector Badr Al-Din Alali thanked the Kingdom for its hospitality and congratulated Al-Shabanah on his recent appointment as media minister.
Alali spoke about the last decade, which had witnessed tremendous regional and global changes that demanded a better performance and capacity from Arab media so that it could compete on the international stage.
He said the secretariat-general of the Arab League and Council of Arab Media Ministers were keen to develop and strengthen the work of the media.
This enthusiasm and support was reflected by the council’s decisions and discussions from recent years, such as its role in combating terrorism and achieving sustainable development goals, he said.
Last month the Kingdom’s then-Media Minister Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad and his Arab counterparts pledged to devise a joint Arab strategy to overcome the challenges facing the region.
They discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry, also agreeing to abide by a code of conduct and ethics.
The Council of Arab Media Ministers’ Executive Office includes the following members: Jordan, the UAE, Tunisia, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq and Egypt.

Topics: Arab Media Council of Arab Information Ministers

