﻿

New Renault Megane RS launches in Middle East

The new Renault Megane RS alludes to Renault’s competitive racing heritage in its design. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
Renault Middle East has launched the Renault Megane RS into the market. As the newest member of the Megane family, this vehicle sets the benchmark within the C-segment sport market offering an “unrivaled” driving experience both on and off the racetrack.

“With motorsports in its genes, the Renault Megane RS comes complete with a new generation 1.8-liter turbo engine delivering 280 horsepower and 390 Nm. Equipped with a chain-driven timing system, the state-of-the-art engine also boasts reduced CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Just like a race car, the Renault Megane RS also comes with a dual-clutch EDC automatic gearbox and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles to withstand greater torque and revs while providing a smooth, reliable drive,” the company said in a press release.

When it comes to the chassis and suspension system, the Renault engineers have introduced 4CONTROL technology on the new Megane IV RS This four-wheel steering system is a world-first in the segment, delivering agility on tight turns and cornering stability at high speeds.

Marwan Haidamous, managing director, Renault Middle East, said: “The Renault Megane RS has been eagerly awaited by sports driving enthusiasts in the Middle East who look for high performance, comfort and a dynamic aesthetic. The Megane RS is for everyday use and the cutting-edge technologies that the new model brings, will definitely meet our customers’ demand in the Middle East.”

The new Megane RS alludes to Renault’s competitive racing heritage in its design, with a wide air intake in the front bumper incorporating an F1-style front blade as well as the specially developed “Tonic Orange” color, sculpted body sides, 3D honeycomb-pattern grill mesh and a multi-reflector LED lighting system. Inside, drivers can enjoy spacious seating, luxurious upholstery and aluminum pedals with a specially designed gearshift lever.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, the Renault Megane RS features an audio system engineered in conjunction with Bose and a completely revised RS monitor and touchscreen tablet displaying key settings from acceleration, braking, steering wheel angle, 4CONTROL system, temperature control and pressures. Driver aids such as emergency braking assist, overspeed alert, blind spot warning and easy park assist are also in place for safety.

Cisco: What’s coming up in 2019?

Updated 09 January 2019
Arab News
The past year saw businesses taking affirmative action, keen to harness the wealth of data within their organizations and learn from it. A key priority for many was the optimization and management of multicloud environments, coupled with the need to embed security as a foundation. 

David Meads, vice president, Middle East and Africa, Cisco, expects to see these trends evolve throughout 2019:

1. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will become “everyday.” Reports of driverless cars and “human-like” robots have garnered widespread attention, but this will still be a year in which AI-ML will assist human functions, rather than replace them altogether. In order to apply AI-ML, businesses must have the appropriate infrastructure and curation processes in place to house their data.

2. The internet is expanding in ways we could not have imagined.

Year-on-year network growth has resulted in more IP traffic than ever before. Communities have been brought closer together by improved forms of digital communication. As the internet continues to develop, what is connected to it is also changing: Wearable tech, home appliances and automated vehicles. 

3. Growth in visual media will drive dramatic bandwidth demands.

The new year should see more application of VR in businesses, from demonstrations and virtual “test drives,” to the assessment of products and real estate online.

4. Mobile connectivity will continue to grow.

Increasing demand for speed and reliability is paving the way for 5G. Unlike 3G and 4G, the changes will not merely be incremental. 5G is set to revolutionize connectivity in terms of speed, feeding both corporate and consumer demand for efficiency. 

5. Blockchain will continue to see new and innovative uses.

As blockchain is becoming an essential element in the majority of AI and IoT offerings, we predict that all major cloud service providers will have deployed blockchain commercially by the end of the year. From being used to validate minerals in products from conflict-free sources, to operating virtual microgrids that enable residents to buy and sell green energy directly to and from their neighbors — the possibilities are endless.

6. Businesses will increasingly need to rethink their network.

A strong and secure digital infrastructure is vital for today’s public and private networks. Organizations now need to be able to enable any device, from anywhere, at any time, across multiple domains. Independent networks must now be united in a single multi-domain architecture. 

