New Renault Megane RS launches in Middle East

Renault Middle East has launched the Renault Megane RS into the market. As the newest member of the Megane family, this vehicle sets the benchmark within the C-segment sport market offering an “unrivaled” driving experience both on and off the racetrack.

“With motorsports in its genes, the Renault Megane RS comes complete with a new generation 1.8-liter turbo engine delivering 280 horsepower and 390 Nm. Equipped with a chain-driven timing system, the state-of-the-art engine also boasts reduced CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Just like a race car, the Renault Megane RS also comes with a dual-clutch EDC automatic gearbox and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles to withstand greater torque and revs while providing a smooth, reliable drive,” the company said in a press release.

When it comes to the chassis and suspension system, the Renault engineers have introduced 4CONTROL technology on the new Megane IV RS This four-wheel steering system is a world-first in the segment, delivering agility on tight turns and cornering stability at high speeds.

Marwan Haidamous, managing director, Renault Middle East, said: “The Renault Megane RS has been eagerly awaited by sports driving enthusiasts in the Middle East who look for high performance, comfort and a dynamic aesthetic. The Megane RS is for everyday use and the cutting-edge technologies that the new model brings, will definitely meet our customers’ demand in the Middle East.”

The new Megane RS alludes to Renault’s competitive racing heritage in its design, with a wide air intake in the front bumper incorporating an F1-style front blade as well as the specially developed “Tonic Orange” color, sculpted body sides, 3D honeycomb-pattern grill mesh and a multi-reflector LED lighting system. Inside, drivers can enjoy spacious seating, luxurious upholstery and aluminum pedals with a specially designed gearshift lever.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, the Renault Megane RS features an audio system engineered in conjunction with Bose and a completely revised RS monitor and touchscreen tablet displaying key settings from acceleration, braking, steering wheel angle, 4CONTROL system, temperature control and pressures. Driver aids such as emergency braking assist, overspeed alert, blind spot warning and easy park assist are also in place for safety.