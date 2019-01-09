King Salman inaugurates Saudi agriculture program

You are here

﻿

King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program on Wednesday at his palace in Riyadh. 

The program aims to boost production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee and cultivation of rain-fed crops.

The Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, thanked the king for patronizing the launch of the program. 

He said the program would also help small producers across the Kingdom.

The program will not only boost investment in the agriculture sector but it will also diversify the sector, improve the incomes of small farmers, create job opportunities and contribute to food security and sustainable development.

Vision 2030 aims to diversify the economy by developing the economic sector to achieve sustainable development. It further emphasizes reserving natural resources including the rationalization of water consumption in agriculture and achieving food security to increase the share of the agriculture sector in the gross domestic product, which will help in the main agenda, economic diversification.

The king expressed his happiness over the overall progress of the country. He thanked God for blessing the Kingdom with resources and honoring it with the presence of the Two Holy Mosques.

The minister presented the king with a commemorative gift.

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

The main goal of the King Faisal Prize is to recognize distinguished achievements and efforts that instill Islamic values in society. (AN photo)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

  • Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The winners of the 2019 King Faisal Prize (KFP) were announced in Riyadh on Wednesday night.
The KFP, which recognizes individuals and institutions for significant contributions to their field, were revealed by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal at the Al Faisaliah Hotel.
The prestigious prize, now in its 41st year, honors exceptional achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine and science. A Sudanese university, scientists and academics were among the recipients. The winners included:
For service to Islam: The International University of Africa, Khartoum. For Arabic language and literature: Prof. Abdelali Mohamed Oudrhiri from Morocco and Prof. Mahmoud Fahmy Hegazi from Egypt. For medicine: Prof. Bjorn Reino Olsen and Prof. Steven L. Teitelbaum from the US.
For science: Prof. Allen Joseph Bard and Prof. Jean M.J. Frechet from the US for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Frechet is the senior vice president for research, innovation, and economic development at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.
The prize for Islamic studies was withheld as the candidates’ work did not meet the criteria for winning it, said Dr. Abdul Aziz Alsebail, KFP secretary-general.
Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts. Many of the laureates who have been awarded the KFP have gone on to receive other prestigious international prizes, including the Nobel Prize. The KFP was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976 by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz as a tribute to their father.
The prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies and Arabic language and literature. Two additional categories were introduced in 1981: Medicine and science. The first medicine prize was awarded in 1982, and in science two years later.

