You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan bans 'intimate moments' from TV
﻿

Pakistan bans 'intimate moments' from TV

An employee works at the control room of a news television channel in Karachi. (Reuters/File)
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

Pakistan bans 'intimate moments' from TV

  • PEMRA issued its warning on Tuesday, calling on channels to respect the country's existing media guidelines
  • Pakistani dramas and soap operas, many of which seek to challenge the deeply patriarchal country's conservative taboos
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani television channels may no longer show "intimate moments between couples" or "bed scenes", the conservative country's media regulator has announced, complaining of too much feminist content and warning that such "bold themes" offend viewers.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued its warning on Tuesday, calling on channels to respect the country's existing media guidelines and refrain from airing content that does not depict a "picture of true Pakistani society".
"The prevalent rampant trend of airing quite bold themes in Pakistani drama industry has resulted in massive public complaints," PEMRA said in an English-language statement.
"Indecent scenes/dialogues/extramarital relations, violence, inappropriate dressing, rape scenes, caressing, bed scenes, use of drugs and alcohol, intimate moments between couples are being glamourized in utter disregard to Pakistani culture and values," it continued.
Pakistani dramas and soap operas, many of which seek to challenge the deeply patriarchal country's conservative taboos, are immensely popular, according to data from PEMRA and Gallup Pakistan.
Many revolve around plotlines portraying social issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, misogyny and women. Activists have previously hailed some as potentially powerful vehicles for grassroots change.
Last year, a soap opera dramatising the life of social media star Qandeel Baloch -- infamous for her provocative selfies, until her shocking murder by her brother in 2016 -- topped the charts.
Other shows highlighting the issues of so-called "honour" killings and forced marriages were also hits, despite being targeted by a wave of vitriol on social media, with people accusing the channels of spreading vulgarity and destroying social values.
In its statement PEMRA said such dramas "depict hackneyed image of women and have confined themselves to feminist issues only... ignoring children, teenagers and men".

Topics: Pakistan Islamabad TV PEMRA

Related

0
Pakistan
PEMRA reminds media of ban on Valentine’s Day coverage
Special 0
Pakistan
Pemra bans Indian content in a bid to do away with “alien” cultures 

N. Korea should take ‘bold’ steps toward denuclearization: S. Korea’s Moon

In this May 26, 2018, file photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk after their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. (AP)
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

N. Korea should take ‘bold’ steps toward denuclearization: S. Korea’s Moon

  • Moon acknowledged that the agreement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump signed at their first summit in Singapore was “somewhat vague”
Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
AFP
0

SEOUL: North Korea needs to take “more bold, practical measures for denuclearization” to ensure sanctions are lifted, the South’s President Moon Jae-in said Thursday with negotiations stalling between Pyongyang and Washington.
“Corresponding measures must be devised in order to facilitate North Korea’s continued denuclearization efforts,” he added, such as the US agreeing a “peace regime” and formally declaring an end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
The North has repeatedly pledged to work toward “denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” a vague term that could be taken to also include US forces in the South and in the wider region.
Moon acknowledged that the agreement North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump signed at their first summit in Singapore was “somewhat vague.”
He also said there was “skepticism” that Kim’s “concept of denuclearization” will be different from that demanded by the US.
“But Kim has assured many foreign leaders, including myself, Trump, Xi Jinping and Putin, that his concept is no different in any way from what the international community demands,” Moon told reporters at the Blue House in Seoul.
“Kim also stated that denuclearization and the issue of ending the war has nothing to do with the status of US troops in South Korea,” he added. “Kim Jong Un understands that the issue is entirely up to the decision of South Korea and the United States.”
US strategic assets in the region involved not only North Korea, “but also overall stability and peace in Northeast Asia,” Moon said. “I don’t think it will be discussed in North-US nuclear talks.”
The North Korean leader’s trip to China this week was a sign a second Trump-Kim summit was “imminent,” he added.
“I think Chairman Kim Jong Un’s visit to China will have a very positive effect on the success of the second US-North Korea summit,” he told the press conference.
A second summit should produce an agreement that was “more clear on actions by each side,” he added.
Moon has actively pursued engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table, a stance that has at times seen Seoul and Washington take increasingly divergent approaches.
Conditions for resuming two key economic projects between North and South Korea — the Kaesong Industrial Complex, where Southern companies used to employ North Korean workers, and Southern tourism to Mount Kumgang in the North “have essentially been met already,” he said.
But many analysts say that restarting the schemes would at present violate sanctions imposed on the North over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Seoul would cooperate with the US and international community to seek to “resolve” the issue of sanctions “as soon as possible,” Moon said.

Topics: Seoul Pyongyang South Korea North Korea

Related

0
World
North Korea leader visits China after warning of alternate path to US talks
0
Business & Economy
US and China hold more trade talks, but Kim visit overshadows discussions

Latest updates

N. Korea should take ‘bold’ steps toward denuclearization: S. Korea’s Moon
0
Central Americans flee crime, poverty for better life in US
0
Congo: Opposition leader Tshisekedi wins presidential vote
0
New York mayor proposes requiring paid leave, a first for US
0
Older people, conservatives more likely to share fake news: study
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.