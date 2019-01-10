Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife divorcing after 25 years

You are here

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2018 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos poses as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 in Berlin. (AFP)
SEATTLE: Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of an e-commerce company that made Bezos one of the world’s wealthiest people.
The decision to divorce comes after a trial separation, according to a statement posted Wednesday on Jeff Bezos’ Twitter account. He and his wife both signed the announcement, which ended with a vow to remain “cherished friends.”
Left unanswered was one of the biggest sticking points in any divorce: How the assets amassed during the marriage will be divided.
And there may never have been more money than in this case.
Jeff Bezos is ranked at the top of most lists of the world’s wealthiest people, and his fortune currently hovers around $137 billion, according to estimates by both Forbes and Bloomberg. Virtually all of that is tied up in the nearly 79 million shares of Amazon stock (currently worth about $130 billion) that Bezos owns in the Seattle company, translating into a 16 percent stake. Bezos, 54, also owns rocket ship maker Blue Origin and The Washington Post, which he bought for $250 million in 2013.
Because the pair were married before Amazon was founded, it’s likely that MacKenzie Bezos holds a large claim to that fortune, though details hinge on where the couple files for divorce and if they had a prenuptial agreement.
King County, where their home is located, confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that the Bezoses had not filed for divorce in court. The couple own a home in a wealthy Seattle suburb within the county. The Bezoses have four children.
“The property acquired during the marriage is common property,” said Jennifer Payseno, a family lawyer at the firm McKinley Irvin in Seattle. That includes stock ownership, although Amazon has not filed any regulatory documents to suggest Bezos’ stake in the company has changed.
All that power and wealth has magnified the focus on Jeff Bezos, although his divorce seems unlikely to enthrall the public like high-profile breakups among movie stars such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Or even those of other billionaires, such as Donald Trump’s tabloid-fodder split with his former wife Ivana in the early 1990s, long before he was elected president.
But the Bezos divorce seems likely to attract more attention than when Google co-founder Sergey Brin — currently worth $49 billion — divorced his former wife Anne in 2015.
The amicable tenor of the Bezoses’ divorce announcement makes it highly likely that the couple already has reached an agreement on how to divide their assets, Payseno said.
Amazon’s origins trace back to a road trip that the Bezoses took together not long after they met in New York while working at hedge fund D.E. Shaw. They got married just six months after they began dating, according to Bezos.
Not long after that, Jeff Bezos quit his job at Shaw and started an online bookstore. While his wife did the cross-country driving, Bezos wrote a business plan on the way to Seattle — chosen for its abundance of tech talent. By July 1995, Amazon was operating out of a garage, with MacKenzie Bezos lending a hand, according to a review she posted on Amazon in 2013 panning “The Everything Store,” a book about Bezos and the company written by Brad Stone.
“I was there when he wrote the business plan, and I worked with him and many others represented in the converted garage, the basement warehouse closet, the barbecue-scented offices, the Christmas-rush distribution centers, and the door-desk filled conference rooms in the early years of Amazon’s history,” she recalled.
Amazon has since evolved from an upstart website selling books to an e-commerce goliath that sells virtually all imaginable merchandise and runs data centers that power many other digital services such as Netflix. It also has become a leader in intelligent voice-activated speakers with its Echo products, which are emerging as command centers for Internet-connected homes — and a gateway to buying more stuff from Amazon.

New York mayor proposes requiring paid leave, a first for US

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US, January 8, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

New York mayor proposes requiring paid leave, a first for US

  • The city council is expected to pass the proposal, with several representatives indicating their support on Wednesday
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to require companies to give employees 10 days of paid time off, in what would be a first for the United States.
Currently, no US city or state, or the federal government, requires firms to offer paid leave — making the US unique among developed countries. Only publicly traded companies are obligated to do so in certain cases.
But De Blasio will present a draft decree for consideration to the city council that would apply to all companies in the city with at least five employees.
In New York, more than 500,000 workers lack paid leave benefits, he said in a statement, including 200,000 who work in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
“It’s 2019,” the mayor said. “It’s time to treat people decently. It’s time to value people. Not just see them as cogs in a machine but people who deserve to live life fully.”
The city council is expected to pass the proposal, with several representatives indicating their support on Wednesday.
De Blasio has picked up the pace on progressive policy proposals in recent months, which some see as a sign of presidential ambitions.
On Tuesday, he rolled out a new health system that would guarantee access to care for all New Yorkers, including undocumented immigrants.

 

