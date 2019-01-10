You are here

Arab media must avoid fake news and stick to objectivity, says minister

The Arab ministers discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry, also agreeing to abide by a code of conduct and ethics. (SPA)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
Arab media must avoid fake news and stick to objectivity, says minister

  • Concerted efforts urged to fight extremism and terrorism
  • Al-Shabanah stressed the role of Arab media in combating terrorism through educational programs that raised awareness about this phenomenon
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Kingdom’s media minister met with information ministers from the Arab League on Wednesday, with fake news and Palestine among the issues discussed.
Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah welcomed the audience to Riyadh and greeted them on behalf of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wished them success in strengthening media efforts within the Arab League framework.
The session was organized in partnership with the Saudi Media Ministry as part of celebrating Riyadh being named the Arab Media Capital for 2018-2019.
Al-Shabanah kick-started the meeting by saying it was important to emphasize the Palestinian cause and the coordinated Arab media efforts needed to promote it.
Another topic was an amendment to the code of conduct for Arab media, including the avoidance of spreading rumors and fake news, committing to objectivity and professionalism and avoiding hate speech.
Al-Shabanah stressed the role of Arab media in combating terrorism through educational programs that raised awareness about this phenomenon.
The success of Arab efforts in tackling terrorism required constant coordination and a united front, aimed at fighting radical and misguided ideas, he said.
Secretary-General of the Arab League’s Social Affairs Sector Badr Al-Din Alali thanked the Kingdom for its hospitality and congratulated Al-Shabanah on his recent appointment as media minister.
Alali spoke about the last decade, which had witnessed tremendous regional and global changes that demanded a better performance and capacity from Arab media so that it could compete on the international stage.
He said the secretariat-general of the Arab League and Council of Arab Media Ministers were keen to develop and strengthen the work of the media.
This enthusiasm and support was reflected by the council’s decisions and discussions from recent years, such as its role in combating terrorism and achieving sustainable development goals, he said.
Last month the Kingdom’s then-Media Minister Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad and his Arab counterparts pledged to devise a joint Arab strategy to overcome the challenges facing the region.
They discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry, also agreeing to abide by a code of conduct and ethics.
The Council of Arab Media Ministers’ Executive Office includes the following members: Jordan, the UAE, Tunisia, Somalia, Sudan, Iraq and Egypt.

Topics: Arab Media Council of Arab Information Ministers

King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

The main goal of the King Faisal Prize is to recognize distinguished achievements and efforts that instill Islamic values in society. (AN photo)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
King Faisal Prize 2019 winners announced

  Prince Khaled chaired the "Service to Islam" committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The winners of the 2019 King Faisal Prize (KFP) were announced in Riyadh on Wednesday night.
The KFP, which recognizes individuals and institutions for significant contributions to their field, were revealed by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal at the Al Faisaliah Hotel.
The prestigious prize, now in its 41st year, honors exceptional achievements in five categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies, Arabic language and literature, medicine and science. A Sudanese university, scientists and academics were among the recipients. The winners included:
For service to Islam: The International University of Africa, Khartoum. For Arabic language and literature: Prof. Abdelali Mohamed Oudrhiri from Morocco and Prof. Mahmoud Fahmy Hegazi from Egypt. For medicine: Prof. Bjorn Reino Olsen and Prof. Steven L. Teitelbaum from the US.
For science: Prof. Allen Joseph Bard and Prof. Jean M.J. Frechet from the US for outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.
Frechet is the senior vice president for research, innovation, and economic development at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Jeddah.
The prize for Islamic studies was withheld as the candidates’ work did not meet the criteria for winning it, said Dr. Abdul Aziz Alsebail, KFP secretary-general.
Prince Khaled chaired the “Service to Islam” committee, comprising prominent figures from the Islamic world, while the remaining committees consisted of renowned international scientists and experts. Many of the laureates who have been awarded the KFP have gone on to receive other prestigious international prizes, including the Nobel Prize. The KFP was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976 by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz as a tribute to their father.
The prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic studies and Arabic language and literature. Two additional categories were introduced in 1981: Medicine and science. The first medicine prize was awarded in 1982, and in science two years later.

Topics: KING FAISAL AWARD King Faisal Prize (KFP)

