You are here

  • Home
  • Facial recognition: Coming to a gadget near you
﻿

Facial recognition: Coming to a gadget near you

A giant KIA video screen advertises facial recognition in prototype vehicles as patrons walk past at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

Facial recognition: Coming to a gadget near you

  • Carmakers at CES were showing how facial recognition could improve and personalize the travel experience through music, entertainment and other preferences
  • Carriere said retailers can customize ads on digital signs by using this technology — so a teenage girl might not see the same message as an elderly man
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

LAS VEGAS: Imagine walking into a store where a robot greets you by name, lets you know that your online order is ready, and then suggests other products you might want pick up.
Facial recognition is making that possible as the technology gains traction in a range of consumer products, automobiles, and retail and hotel services, in addition to its longstanding but controversial use in law enforcement and security.
At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week, exhibitors pointed to how facial recognition may be used to “personalize” experiences and enhance personal security.
While facial recognition has been on smartphones for some time, some newer uses include in care and entry systems for homes and offices, along with retail applications.
SoftBank Robotics chief strategy officer Steve Carlin, who showed CES attendees how the company’s Pepper robot could offer retail customers personalized attention, said the technology could also be used in hotels where an automated system could deliver a customized experience to a regular client.
“They should be able to say ‘Welcome back, you don’t need to stand in line, we’ve already checked you in and we’ve sent the key to your phone,’” Carlin said.
Carmakers at CES were showing how facial recognition could improve and personalize the travel experience through music, entertainment and other preferences.
Abe Chen of the Chinese-based auto startup Byton said its vehicle, set to launch later this year, would be able to make useful recommendations based on facial recognition.
“It knows who is in the car, how long you’ve been on the road and what you like to eat, so it could make a restaurant recommendation,” Chen told a CES presentation.
Richard Carriere of the Taiwan-based tech firm Cyberlink said the firm’s new facial recognition being shown at CES is “very precise” and is being offered for retail, home and law enforcement applications.
Carriere said retailers can customize ads on digital signs by using this technology — so a teenage girl might not see the same message as an elderly man.
“If someone walks into a store, based on gender or facial expression or age group we can customize what shows up in the signage,” he told AFP.
Other startups were integrating facial recognition into home doorbells or security systems, enabling family members and friends to gain entry while alerting homeowners about potentially suspicious people.
“This is one more element of autonomy in your intelligent home,” said Bill Hensley of the security firm Nortek, who showed how its new Elan system can easily let people in and then customize the home environment.
Chinese startup Tuya introduced its AI video doorbell using real-time facial recognition to identify family members, friends, couriers, property managers and even pets, and to create a “whitelist” of accepted people.
“You will be able to give people a one-time pass, and you can talk with them over a video connection,” said Tuya sales chief Sandy Scott of the device, which is to go on sale later this year.
Scott said the device could be used in assisted living homes to limit entries of unknown people, and also recognize if someone with dementia is wandering off. It stores data on the device to reduce risks of data leakage.
Other CES exhibitors including Procter & Gamble were demonstrating the use of facial recognition to enable customers to personalize skin care treatments.
Even as the uses for facial recognition grow, the technology remains controversial, especially regarding law enforcement building up databases.
Some critics worry about the accuracy of the technology and whether it means more kinds of surveillance and tracking.
Retailers and other firms “may already have every data point about me except my face,” Brenda Leong of the Future of Privacy Forum in Washington said.
“So you wonder, what is the value added?“
Equating the technology to online tracking, she said facial recognition means “your face as a cookie,” the tracking files used by online data collectors.
A Brookings Institution survey earlier this year found 50 percent of respondents opposed facial recognition software in retail stores to prevent theft, and 44 percent said using this software in airports to establish identity was unfavorable.
A different survey released this week by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation offered different results, finding just 26 percent want the government to strictly limit facial recognition, and 20 percent support limits on facial recognition if it would mean airports cannot use it to speed up security lines
“People are often suspicious of new technologies, but in this case, they seem to have warmed up to facial recognition technology quite quickly,” said Daniel Castro of ITIF.

Related

0
Science & Technology
Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security
0
Business & Economy
As facial recognition use grows, so do privacy fears

Chinese scientist criticized for risking ‘gene-edited’ babies’ lives

Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
0

Chinese scientist criticized for risking ‘gene-edited’ babies’ lives

  • He Jiankui sparked an international scientific and ethical row when he used a technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to alter the embryonic genes of twin girls born in November
  • ‘Pretty much everyone he talked to had said to him: ‘Don’t do it’’
Updated 08 January 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: A leading geneticist who ran the conference where a Chinese scientist said he had made the world’s first “gene-edited” babies condemned him on Monday for potentially jeopardizing lives and having no biology training.
Robin Lovell-Badge, organizer of the November 2018 event where China’s He Jiankui made his controversial presentation, described him as a rich man with a “huge ego” who “wanted to do something he thinks will change the world.”
He Jiankui, associate professor at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China, sparked an international scientific and ethical row when he said he had used a technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to alter the embryonic genes of twin girls born in November.
He did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Chinese authorities are investigating him and have meanwhile halted this kind of research.
In videos posted online and at the conference, He said he believed his gene editing would help protect the girls from infection with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Lovell-Badge, a professor and gene expert at Britain’s Francis Crick Institute who led the organizing committee for the November Human Genome Editing Summit at Hong Kong University, said it was impossible to know what He had actually done.
“If it’s true (that he edited the genomes in the way he says) then it is certainly possible that he has put the children’s lives at risk,” he told journalists in London.
“No-one knows what these mutations will do.”
Lovell-Badge said he originally invited He to the conference after hearing in scientific circles that he was “up to something.” Lovell-Badge hoped that asking He to interact with specialists would encourage him to “control his urges.”
“Pretty much everyone he talked to had said to him: ‘Don’t do it’,” he said. “But clearly it was all too late.”
Lovell-Badge said he learned of He’s claims on the eve of the conference, and had an emergency meeting with him.
“He thought that he was doing good, and that what he was doing was the next big thing,” Lovell-Badge said. But he had “no basic training in biology” and the experiments he said he had carried out “ignored all the norms of how you conduct any clinical trial or clinical experiment.”
“He should certainly be stopped from doing anything like this again,” he said.
Lovell-Badge said he had not heard from He since early December, but understood he was in Shenzhen in a guarded apartment during the probe.
Chinese authorities and institutions, as well as hundreds of international scientists, have condemned He and said any application of gene editing on human embryos for reproductive purposes was against the law and medical ethics of China.

Topics: Science China

Related

0
Science & Technology
Gene-edited baby claim by Chinese scientist sparks outrage
0
Science & Technology
‘Designer’ babies possible: ‘Gene editing’ given green light

Latest updates

Lady Gaga says won’t work again with singer R. Kelly
0
Khalid bin Salman says aid to Yemen will continue despite Houthis’ burning food supplies
0
Telling a different story: Five years of Reel Palestine
0
Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council bans child marriages
0
Cease-fire deal sees extremists take over Syria’s Idlib
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.