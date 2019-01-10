You are here

  • Home
  • Jaguar Land Rover to cut 5,000 UK jobs
﻿

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 5,000 UK jobs

The carmaker has already moved to ensure it will still have a plant inside the EU after Britain’s planned departure from the bloc on March 29. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 5,000 UK jobs

  • The iconic British carmaker, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, employs more than 40,000 people in Britain
  • The job layoffs are part of a £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion, 2.75 billion euro) cuts program
Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Jaguar Land Rover is set to announce up to 5,000 job cuts on Thursday, the BBC reported, after being buffeted by slumping sales in China and concerns over Brexit.
The iconic British carmaker, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors and employs more than 40,000 people in Britain, could not immediately be reached for comment when contacted by AFP.
Marketing, management and administration roles are expected to be those most affected, the BBC report said.
According to the broadcaster, the job layoffs are part of a £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion, 2.75 billion euro) cuts program.
The report said JLR had been hit by a slump in Chinese sales, a downturn in diesel vehicle sales and fears about Britain’s competitiveness after Brexit.
The carmaker has already moved to ensure it will still have a plant inside the European Union after Britain’s planned departure from the bloc on March 29.
In October, JLR opened a 1.4-billion-euro ($1.6-billion) factory in Nitra, western Slovakia, its first in continental Europe.
In July it had warned that a “bad” Brexit deal could jeopardize planned investment of more than $100 billion, saying the future was unpredictable if free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to its single market was not maintained.
Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said a no-deal Brexit would be a disaster for the firm.
“JLR is a stellar company with a first-class workforce,” he told BBC radio.
“They have always been clear that their success depends on exports, including to the rest of the EU.
“They are one of the prime examples of a brilliant just-in-time manufacturing process... that helps them be competitive.
“Given the difficulties that they are going through... to add further costs and further disruption from a no-deal Brexit, it’s clear why they have been so clear why this would be against their interests.”

Topics: UK Employment

Related

0
World
UK, European officials discussing possible Brexit delay: report
0
Business & Economy
Angry protests bring Britain’s Brexit divide to parliament’s doors

Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-Sept quarter -c.bank

Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-Sept quarter -c.bank

  • Last year the central bank had put the July-September 2017 figure at $1.64 billion
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s current account deficit narrowed to $1.751 billion in the three months to end-September, the central bank said on Thursday, from an apparently revised $1.754 billion a year earlier.
Last year the central bank had put the July-September 2017 figure at $1.64 billion.
Remittances from workers abroad rose to $5.91 billion from $5.82 billion while the trade deficit increased to $9.90 billion from $8.91 billion.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank current account deficit

Latest updates

German leader Merkel heads to Athens; demonstrations banned
0
Moroccan/Swedish record producer RedOne Announces Tour
0
Archaeologists restore ancient Palmyra artefacts in Damascus museum
0
Egypt’s current account deficit narrows in July-Sept quarter -c.bank
0
China moon rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ wakes from ‘nap’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.