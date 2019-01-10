You are here

Lebanon preparing public debt reform plan, assures on Eurobonds

Lebanon has been without a new government since May as politicians continue to wrangle over the make-up of a new national unity cabinet. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
Lebanon preparing public debt reform plan, assures on Eurobonds

  • Lebanon has the third largest public debt-to-GDP ratio in the world at around 150 percent and has suffered from years of low economic growth
  • Fitch and Moodys both last month revised the outlook on Lebanon to negative from stable
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon is working on a public finance reform plan and studying ideas for managing the debt and its structure, the finance minister told Reuters on Thursday, after he was cited saying the plan included restructuring of public debt.
Ali Hassan Khalil's remarks to al-Akhbar newspaper about debt restructuring sparked a heavy sell-off in Lebanon's dollar-denominated debt. Some dropped more than 2 cents in the dollar to trade at their weakest in weeks.
In comments to Reuters, Khalil said Lebanon was committed to its Eurobond issuances and those that hold them, and would not violate any of their terms. He said "ideas for the management of the debt and its structure are still under study".
Lebanon has the third largest public debt-to-GDP ratio in the world at around 150 percent and has suffered from years of low economic growth. Its political leaders have been unable to form a new government since a May election.
Khalil told al-Akhbar the ministry was "preparing a financial correction plan including restructuring of public debt" saying this was needed to spare Lebanon "dramatic developments". The details had not been revealed to anyone, he added.
"The public debt cannot continue in this way," he said.
Asked by Reuters about the report, Khalil said the plan was "part of a reform project" for the public finances, starting with measures set out at a Paris donors' conference last year where Lebanon vowed to bring down its deficit.
"It is a voluntary financial correction plan being prepared in the ministry to avoid anything worse happening," he said. He said no steps had been taken yet and the aim was to have the plan ready for when a new government is formed.
The International Monetary Fund urged Lebanon in June to carry out "an immediate and substantial fiscal adjustment" to improve debt sustainability.
Fitch and Moodys both last month revised the outlook on Lebanon to negative from stable.
Lebanon's dollar-denominated debt tumbled in early trading.
Some issues - such as the 2020 and the 2025 bond dropped more than 2 cents in the dollar. The yields in the 2020 bond spiked to as much as 13.3 percent.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut public debt

Archaeologists restore ancient Palmyra artefacts in Damascus museum

Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
Archaeologists restore ancient Palmyra artefacts in Damascus museum

  • Centuries-old statues and sculptures were wrecked by the extremists when they twice seized control of the old city
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
DAMASCUS: In the National Museum of Damascus, archaeologist Muntajab Youssef works on an ancient stone bust from Palmyra, one of hundreds of artefacts his team is painstakingly restoring after they were damaged by Daesh.
Centuries-old statues and sculptures were wrecked by the extremists when they twice seized control of the old city in central Syria during the country’s war, which will go into its ninth year in March.
The 1,800-year-old bust of a bejewelled and richly clothed woman, The Beauty of Palmyra, was damaged during the first offensive on the city by Daesh fighters in 2015.
After Syrian government forces took back the city with Russian military support in March 2016, the bust, alongside other damaged ancient monuments, was taken to Damascus and archived in boxes. When restoration work on it began last year, Youssef said it was in pieces.
“The hands and face were lost completely, also parts of the dress and there are areas that are weaker,” Youssef, who has been working on the bust for two months, said.
Youssef is one of 12 archaeologists working on the arduous restoration job, which first began with the of moving the damaged pieces to Damascus.
Mamoun Abdulkarim, the former Head of Syrian Antiquities, said that in some cases broken artefacts were transported in empty ammunition boxes provided by the Syrian army in Palmyra.
How many artefacts there are in total is difficult to say, given the state they were found in.
The lack of documentation for the artefacts also adds to the restoration challenge.
“A big part of the documentation in the Palmyra museum, was damaged with the antiquities and computers,” archaeologist Raed Abbas said. “A statue needs pictures ... in order to be rebuilt.”

Topics: Syria Palmyra deash archeology

