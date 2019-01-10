Khalid bin Salman says aid to Yemen will continue despite Houthis’ burning food supplies

DUBAI: Support will continue to be sent to Yemen, despite attacks by Houthis that led to the burning of food aid, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday.

“Aid is unfortunately often destroyed or blocked by the Iran-backed Houthis, who would rather use starvation tactics than prevent famine in Yemen. Despite their behavior, the Coalition will continue working with intl aid orgs & provide resources to alleviate the humanitarian crisis,” he wrote on Twitter.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock said civilians in Hodeidah were safer after the cease-fire agreement, stressing that international law must be respected at all times throughout Yemen.

“Nearly 10 million people are “just one step away from famine,” UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council.

“Millions of Yemenis are hungrier, sicker and more vulnerable than a year ago,” said Lowcock, who stressed that while the political process was important “it does not in itself feed a single starving child.”

The Security Council is considering the creation of a new observer mission to Yemen to monitor the ceasefire in Hodeidah, oversee the pullback of forces and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.