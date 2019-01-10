You are here

Khalid bin Salman says aid to Yemen will continue despite Houthis’ burning food supplies

Support will continue to be sent to Yemen, despite attacks by Houthis that led to the burning of food aid, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman said. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

  • UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock said civilians in Hodeidah were safer after the cease-fire agreement
  • The Security Council is considering the creation of a new observer mission to Yemen to monitor the ceasefire in Hodeidah
DUBAI: Support will continue to be sent to Yemen, despite attacks by Houthis that led to the burning of food aid, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday.

“Aid is unfortunately often destroyed or blocked by the Iran-backed Houthis, who would rather use starvation tactics than prevent famine in Yemen. Despite their behavior, the Coalition will continue working with intl aid orgs & provide resources to alleviate the humanitarian crisis,” he wrote on Twitter.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock said civilians in Hodeidah were safer after the cease-fire agreement, stressing that international law must be respected at all times throughout Yemen.

“Nearly 10 million people are “just one step away from famine,” UN aid chief Mark Lowcock told the council.

“Millions of Yemenis are hungrier, sicker and more vulnerable than a year ago,” said Lowcock, who stressed that while the political process was important “it does not in itself feed a single starving child.”

The Security Council is considering the creation of a new observer mission to Yemen to monitor the ceasefire in Hodeidah, oversee the pullback of forces and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: khalid bin salman Yemen Saudi Arabia Houthi

House arrest for Jewish minors held over killing of Palestinian

Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
AFP
0

House arrest for Jewish minors held over killing of Palestinian

  • Authorities did not confirm their detention until Sunday due to a gag order on details of the case while the investigation continued
  • The remand of the fifth suspect has been extended by another six days
JERUSALEM: Israeli authorities on Thursday released to house arrest four of five Jewish minors held on suspicion of involvement in a fatal stone-throwing attack on a Palestinian woman, lawyers and officials said.
The arrests on December 30 were in connection with the killing of Aisha Rabi, who died after stones were thrown at the car she was traveling in with her family in the occupied West Bank on October 12.
Authorities did not confirm their detention until Sunday due to a gag order on details of the case while the investigation continued.
The remand of the fifth suspect has been extended by another six days, Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet said.
The lawyers representing the minors argued that their release proved they were innocent.
“These youths, who had absolutely nothing to do with the event, should not have been arrested,” said attorney Adi Kedar of Honenu, a right-wing legal aid organization, vowing to work to have the fifth suspect released.
The Shin Bet, which on Sunday announced an unspecified number of arrests for “serious terrorist offenses, including murder,” rejected claims the youths were mistreated during their investigation.
The five, students at the Pri Haaretz religious seminary in the Rechelim settlement in the West Bank, were arrested “after intelligence efforts connecting them to the death of Rabi,” a mother of nine, the Shin Bet said Thursday.
The Shin Bet noted the four were released after it was decided “the investigation could continue while they were under house arrest and other limiting conditions.”
It also warned of “ongoing efforts” to obstruct the course of the investigation, “including by disseminating information about the probe while slandering the Shin Bet.”
The fatal stoning took place near Rechelim, close to Rabi’s village of Bidiya in the Israeli-occupied northern West Bank.
Rabi was struck on the head in the attack and died later at a hospital in the city of Nablus. Her husband, who was driving the car at the time, escaped with minor injuries.
Palestinian witnesses and security sources cited by official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the stones were thrown by Israeli settlers.
Israeli investigations into “Jewish terrorism” — as such cases are often referred to by Israeli media — are highly sensitive.
Israeli authorities have been accused by rights activists of dragging their feet in such cases in comparison to investigations into Palestinian attacks, while far-right Israelis say suspects have undergone coercement and torture.

Topics: jewish minors Palestinian Aisha rabi

