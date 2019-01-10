You are here

  • Home
  • Lady Gaga says won’t work again with singer R. Kelly
﻿

Lady Gaga says won’t work again with singer R. Kelly

Lady Gaga said she believed the women and found the documentary “absolutely horrifying.” (File/AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

Lady Gaga says won’t work again with singer R. Kelly

  • The comments followed a new television documentary in which multiple women accuse R. Kelly of sexual misconduct
  • Gaga in 2013 released a duet with Kelly called “Do What U Want (With My Body.)“
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga has vowed to remove a duet she recorded with R&B singer R.Kelly from streaming services and never collaborate with him again.
Her comments, in a lengthy Instagram post late on Wednesday, followed a new television documentary in which multiple women accuse Kelly of sexual misconduct, sometimes with minors.
Kelly, 52, the Chicago singer and record producer best known for hit song “I Believe I Can Fly,” has repeatedly denied accusations in recent years of abuse, including those made in the new documentary.
The Grammy-winning singer was tried and acquitted on child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008.
His attorney has not responded to Reuters requests for comment about the six-hour documentary “Surviving R.Kelly,” broadcast last week on the Lifetime channel.
It features interviews with several women making on camera allegations of sexual, mental and physical abuse by Kelly, as well as interviews with some of his former managers and producers.
Reuters is unable to independently verify the accusations.
Gaga said she believed the women and found the documentary “absolutely horrifying.”
“I stand behind these women 1000 percent, believe them, and know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” she said in her Instagram posting.
Gaga in 2013 released a duet with Kelly called “Do What U Want (With My Body.)“
“I intend to remove the song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”
A Chicago prosecutor on Tuesday urged anyone alleging abuse by Kelly to come forward so claims could be investigated.
“There is nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told a news conference.
The US entertainment industry has been roiled for more than a year by scores of allegations of sexual misconduct against producers, actors and directors, many of whom have lost their jobs or been forced to step down.

Topics: Lady Gaga r. kelly

Related

0
Offbeat
Lady Gaga, ‘Roma’ shine at nice over nasty Golden Globes
0
Lifestyle
Singer R. Kelly sued for sexual battery

Zookeepers injured after jaguar attack in UAE

Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

Zookeepers injured after jaguar attack in UAE

  • No members of public were harmed in the incident
  • The men were rescued when their colleagues at Al Ain Zoo used a fire extinguisher to fend off the big cat
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Two zookeepers were attacked by a jaguar that escaped from its enclosure after a cage door was accidentally left open at a UAE zoo, national daily Gulf News reported.

The men were rescued when their colleagues at Al Ain Zoo used a fire extinguisher to fend off the big cat.

One of the zookeepers managed to escape quickly, while the second had to be rescued. Both are now making full recovery, with one already discharged, the report added.

No members of public were harmed in the incident, and zoo authorities have launched investigation of the incident.

“We are investigating the incident to determine its causes and make the necessary recommendations,” Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, director general of Al Ain Zoo said.

Al Ain Zoo opened in 1968, and since then housed over 4,000 animals across 200 species. Al Ain is the second city of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: Zoo UAE

Related

0
Offbeat
Elephant born 3 weeks ago at zoo dies from sudden illness
0
Offbeat
2 rare white lion cubs newly on display at Mexican zoo

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia awards first major wind project worth $500m
0
German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights
0
Air France suspends flights to Riyadh
0
First Saudi film to screen at Sundance ‘Dunya’s Day’ premieres in Riyadh
0
German leader Merkel heads to Athens; demonstrations banned
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.