You are here

  • Home
  • Iran will not comply with US sanctions as they are ‘illegal’: oil minister
﻿

Iran will not comply with US sanctions as they are ‘illegal’: oil minister

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday US sanctions against his country were "fully illegal." (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

Iran will not comply with US sanctions as they are ‘illegal’: oil minister

Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD:  Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday US sanctions against his country were "fully illegal" and Tehran would not comply with them.
"We believe that we should not comply with the illegal sanctions against Iran," Zanganeh told a joint news conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart, Thamer Al-Ghadhban.
Zanganeh also said Iran would not discuss the volume or destination of its oil exports while it remained under US sanctions.
"We have discussed today how to improve cooperation with Iraq on different aspects, especially on oil issues," Zanganeh said.
Al-Ghadhban, who also said the discussions had touched on energy issues, added that Iraq had not yet reached an agreement with Iran to develop joint oilfields.
He said a decline in global oil prices had stopped and that he expected them to rise gradually.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Iran and Iraq are members, and its Russia-led allies agreed on Dec. 7 to cut output by more than expected, despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to reduce oil prices.
The OPEC deal had hung in the balance on concerns that Iran, whose crude exports have been depleted by US sanctions, would receive no exemption and block the agreement.
Ghadhban said any decision relating to future OPEC cuts would depend on monitoring price developments.

 

 

 

Topics: Iran US sanctions on Iran Oil

Related

0
Middle-East
‘Unprecedented’ US sanctions are pressuring Iran, says Khamenei
Update 0
Middle-East
Sanctions on Iran spy unit over terrorism in Europe

Lebanon storm worsens Syrian refugees’ miserable conditions

Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
AP
0

Lebanon storm worsens Syrian refugees’ miserable conditions

Updated 5 min 45 sec ago
AP
0

BAR ELIAS, LEBANON: A storm that battered Lebanon for five days has displaced many Syrian refugees after their tents were flooded with water or destroyed by snow.
On Thursday, volunteers were pumping water from a refugee settlement in the eastern town of Bar Elias and distributed rubber boots, blankets and winter clothes to Syrian refugees needing help.
The UN refugee agency says 151 sites that are home to some 11,000 Syrians have been heavily affected.
The storm killed a Syrian girl who fell in a river in north Lebanon and her body was found a day later.

Related

0
Middle-East
Struggling to survive, Syrian refugees in Lebanon fall deeper into debt
Special 0
Middle-East
Syrian refugees remain skeptical about return

Latest updates

Lebanon storm worsens Syrian refugees’ miserable conditions
0
Jordan tame Syria to reach Asian Cup knockouts
0
House arrest for Jewish minors held over killing of Palestinian
0
Italy far-right minister furious after migrant deal
0
Palestine ready to follow Jordan’s lead and shock the Socceroos
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.