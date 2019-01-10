Moroccan/Swedish record producer RedOne to perform in Bahrain

RIYADH: RedOne, the top multi Grammy award-winning producer, singer, musician and songwriter is coming for a 2-day stay in Bahrain (10-12th January 2019). RedOne is a multitalented Moroccan/Swedish record producer and executive behind over 70 international hit singles including 35 (and counting) #1 singles, which has made him one of the most successful and sought after record producers and songwriters in the world.



If you are wondering what is the common denominator of Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Usher, Marc Anthony, Quincy Jones, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Mary J Blige, Cheb Khaled, Mylene Farmer and One Direction? The answer is RedOne, who collaborated with all of these big stars and inspired them.

Two of the albums that he had produced had more than 700 million records sold with three record-breaking hits (Bad Romance, On The Floor, Poker Face). It takes discipline to prevail and that’s why RedOne works hard and demands perfection of himself to write a song for all the great artists that he works with. His passion for music and love for the people inspires him to write songs that later become worldwide hits.



RedOne is like a powerful magnet. Whenever he crosses paths with a talented singer, famous or not, he radiates a positive energy which transcends the person’s career to dizzying heights. He has proven to be an inspiration to the Music World for over two decades but has remained humble of the musical phenomena he has created from scratch.



Despite all of his successes, RedOne has kept his feet on the ground. He had to go through a difficult path when he started his career, struggling in Sweden and later in the USA, before reaching a remarkable success as he pursued his dreams of becoming a famous singer and songwriter.

The meeting of RedOne and Lady Gaga, when she was a raw prototype of herself, was definitely the start of a mutual worldwide success which lead to the inception of hits like “Poker Face”, “Alejandro” and the exemplary “Monster” track.



At this stage, RedOne is not only an artist but sees himself as a “Citizen of the World” and committed to his principle of spreading love to everyone through his published songs and his next featured album to be released in 2019.



RedOne will appear in Bahrain as part of his 2019 Big World Tour — featuring special guests — that will be unveiled shortly. Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, The Kingdom of Bahrain was specifically chosen by RedOne, having a strong passion for genuine Arabic and Muslim culture and heritage with a mix of modern and cutting-edge facilities.