Air France suspends flights to Riyadh

LONDON: Air France is stopping all flights to Riyadh from next month, according to a statement from the carrier.
The French airline will no longer operate flights from Paris to Riyadh after Feb. 1 because of “economic performance,” it said.
However, partner airline Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will continue flights between the French and Saudi capitals and will honor Air France tickets booked before the announcement.
A statement from the French airline said, “Air France has decided to suspend its direct flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as of Feb. 1, 2019 and continues the cooperation with Saudi Arabian Airlines on the Riyadh-Paris route.
“Due to the economic performance and in view of the cooperation with Saudi Arabian Airlines on this route, the Air France-operated flights will be suspended. The last flight will take off from Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) on Jan. 31, 2019 and will return from Riyadh King Khalid International Airport (RUH) on Feb. 1, 2019.
“Passengers with a ticket for a flight from Paris to Riyadh or vice-versa after Feb. 1, 2019 will be rebooked on flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines or financially compensated.”
