You are here

  • Home
  • German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights
﻿

German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights

1 / 2
Security staff of the Cologne-Bonn Airport wave flags of German union Verdi during a strike called by Verdi at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports. (Reuters)
2 / 2
A board at Cologne-Bonn Airport displays cancelled flights during a strike of German union Verdi that called on security staff at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports. (Reuters)
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

German airport security staff strike hits more than 600 flights

  • Out of 1,054 scheduled flights in total, 643 were canceled
  • Verdi said that the strike would continue until the end of the day
Updated 10 January 2019
Reuters
0

BERLIN: More than 640 flights in Germany were canceled on Thursday due to security staff strikes at Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart airports as workers sought to put pressure on management in wage talks.
Out of 1,054 scheduled flights in total, 643 were canceled, the airports said, adding that many of their passengers would be affected, with significant delays at security checkpoints. An average of 115,000 passengers pass through the airports per day.
Public sector union Verdi said it was negotiating on behalf of 23,000 security workers in Germany. Wage talks are to resume on Jan. 23, it said. The union has demanded a pay increase to €20 ($23.06) per hour before tax.
On Monday, a strike at Berlin’s Schoenefeld and Tegel airports had caused delays and flight cancelations.
Around 1,000 security workers took part in the strike during the morning, Verdi said on Thursday, adding that the strike would continue until the end of the day.
“After five days of talks, the negotiations have come to a standstill ... and that’s why we thought it was necessary to make a move with these warning strikes today,” Andrea Becker, a spokeswoman for the union said.
Christian Witt, one of the passengers stranded at Duesseldorf airport, told Reuters: “You never understand when it affects you personally but you have to see the bigger picture.” ($1 = €0.8675)

Topics: Germany Airport Strike Duesseldorf Cologne Stuttgart

Related

Update 0
World
Flights resume at Heathrow following drone sighting
0
World
Snowfall: 90 flights canceled at Munich airport

Malaysia maintains stance on Israeli Paralympic athletes ban

Updated 10 January 2019
Nor Arlene Tan
0

Malaysia maintains stance on Israeli Paralympic athletes ban

  • Mahathir Mohamad: We will not allow them (to enter). If they come, then it is an offense
  • The 93-year old prime minister’s statement is in keeping with the country’s long-held policy toward Israel
Updated 10 January 2019
Nor Arlene Tan
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reiterated that it will not permit Israeli athletes hoping to compete in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in Kuching, Borneo, to enter the country. The event runs from July 29 to Aug. 4, and is one of the qualifying events for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.
“We will not allow them (to enter). If they come, then it is an offense,” Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told reporters on Thursday. He explained that since Malaysia, a staunch supporter of Palestinian independence, has no diplomatic relations with Israel and does not recognize it as a state, it would be against the law to issue visas to the Israeli squad.
The 93-year old prime minister’s statement is in keeping with the country’s long-held policy toward Israel. In the past, Israeli squads have been refused entry to compete in international sailing competitions and tennis tournaments in Malaysia.
Despite mounting pressure from the International Paralympic Committee and the Israeli Olympic Committee, Malaysia is holding firm in its stance. “If they want to withdraw the championship hosting rights from Malaysia, then they can try to do so,” Mahathir said.
Muslim Imran, president of the Palestinian Cultural Organization Malaysia and a Kuala Lumpur-based Palestinian, said he sees the ban as a reaction to allegations that Israel undermined Malaysia’s national security through Mossad’s rumored involvement in the murder of Fadi Mohammad Al-Batsh, a Palestinian academic and member of Hamas who was killed in the Malaysian capital last year. Imran also pointed out that Malaysia’s decision was consistent with its long-standing opposition to the Israeli occupation of Palestine.
“Malaysia is serious about its political support for the Palestinian struggle. More pressure has to be piled on Israel to end its apartheid policies,” he told Arab News.
Malaysia has been one of the most vocal critics of the decades-long occupation.
Mahathir voiced his country’s support for the Palestinian state at last year’s UN General Assembly, condemning Israel for ignoring the criticism of the international community and human rights groups for the occupation of Palestine.
Last month, Malaysia expressed its disapproval of Australia’s decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s national capital. Australia became the second nation to do so after the United States under President Donald Trump. Malaysia slammed Canberra’s actions as a “humiliation” for Palestinians.

Topics: Malaysia Israel Mahathir Mohamad

Related

0
Press Review
The Straits Times: Malaysian PM Mahathir's wife holds Pakistan PM Khan's hand, winning hearts and tickling netizens
0
World
Mahathir to hand over Malaysia PM’s post in 2 years

Latest updates

Saudi entertainment sector ‘needs investment’
0
Hosts UAE beat India 2-0 to go top of Asian Cup group
0
Saudi Arabia and Egypt praised by UN
0
Turkey announces counterterror plan in Syria
0
Prison inmates in Saudi Arabia continue their education
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.