﻿

Robots walk, talk, brew beer and take over CES tech show

AvatarMind shows developed service robots like iPal, a fully functional humanoid robot with a friendly, playful demeanor, at CES in Las Vegas. (AP)
Updated 10 January 2019
AP
LAS VEGAS: Robots that walk, talk, brew beer and play ping pong have taken over the CES gadget show in Las Vegas again.
Just don’t expect to find one in your home any time soon.
Most home robot ventures have failed, in part because they’re so difficult and expensive to design, says venture capitalist Bilal Zuberi. But robots with more focused missions such as mowing the lawn stand a better chance.
At CES, the robots on display did everything from keeping your pets company to watching over seniors and delivering interoffice mail.

China moon rover ‘Jade Rabbit’ wakes from ‘nap’

Updated 10 January 2019
AFP
  • The rover went into standby mode to protect itself from temperatures of 200 degrees Celsius
  • China’s space agency has said the mission “lifted the mysterious veil” from the far side of the moon
Beijing: China’s lunar rover got back to work on the far side of the moon Thursday after waking from a five-day hibernation, its official social media page announced.
“Afternoon nap is over, waking up and getting moving,” the Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) posted on the Twitter-like Weibo.
The rover on Saturday went into standby mode to protect itself from temperatures reaching toward 200 degrees Celsius (390 degrees Fahrenheit), the China Lunar Exploration Program under the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.
The 140-kilogram (308-pound) rover has since resumed activities, which will include taking a picture of the front side of the lander and exploration missions.
The Chang’e 4 mission — named after a moon goddess — made the world’s first soft landing on the moon’s far side on January 3.
The rover, named after the moon goddess’s pet rabbit, successfully separated from the lander and drove onto the moon’s surface last Thursday.
Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space program, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022, and of eventually sending humans on a lunar mission.
This is the second Chinese probe to land on the moon, following the Yutu (Jade Rabbit) rover mission in 2013.
China’s space agency has said the mission “lifted the mysterious veil” from the far side of the moon, which is never seen from Earth, and “opened a new chapter in human lunar exploration.”
Unlike the near side of the moon that offers many flat areas to touch down on, the far side is mountainous and rugged.
The moon is “tidally locked” to Earth in its rotation so the same side is always facing Earth.
The Chang’e 4 probe is equipped with instruments developed by scientists from Sweden, Germany and China to study the lunar environment, cosmic radiation and the interaction between solar wind and the moon’s surface, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Chang’e 4 landed within the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) Basin, the largest and deepest impact crater in the solar system.
Scientists have said it is a key area for solving several unknowns about the moon, including its internal structure and thermal evolution.

