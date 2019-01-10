The toxic effects of disposable, single-use plastic items such as grocery bags is becoming an increasing concern around the world, due to the damage they cause to the environment after they are thrown away. Kees Chic is a social enterprise in Jeddah that dedicated to reduce this damage by making beautiful products out of recycled plastic bags, rather than dumping them in landfill sites.
In addition to the obvious environmentally friendly benefits, the products, which are mainly aimed at women, also help to improve the lives, socially and economically, of the disadvantaged local women who make them by hand.
Looking at the stylish handbags created by Kees Chic, you would never imagine they are made of discarded plastic bags. My favorites, and their most popular, are cross-body handbags made using embroidery techniques and traditional patterns from Saudi Arabia, Palestine and the Islamic arts. In addition, their embroidered coasters are very attractive and I found it really hard to pick just one design from their impressive collection.
Kees Chic products are available at the Home Grown store in Jeddah’s Al-Rawdah district, or online at www.keeschic.me and other stores including Souq.com.
Where We Are Going Today: Kees Chic
