You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Faisal Al-Hejailan, veteran Saudi diplomat
﻿

FaceOf: Faisal Al-Hejailan, veteran Saudi diplomat

Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Faisal Al-Hejailan, veteran Saudi diplomat

  • He was born in Jeddah in 1929 and attained a law degree in 1951 from the University of Cairo
  • He was named an ambassador to a number of countries in the 1960s and 1970s
Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

Faisal Al-Hejailan died Wednesday in Beirut aged 90, having devoted decades of his life to serving Saudi Arabia as an ambassador and government minister.

He was born in Jeddah in 1929 and attained a law degree in 1951 from the University of Cairo, which was known then as King Fuad I University.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an attaché after graduating, working at Saudi embassies in Washington, Madrid, Buenos Aires and Caracas.

Al-Hejailan held several positions at the ministry. He was promoted to the second secretary in 1954 and then to the first secretary in 1958. Two years later he was transferred to the General Secretariat of the Cabinet to serve as an adviser to King Saud.

He was named an ambassador to a number of countries in the 1960s and 1970s: Spain, Venezuela, Argentina, the UK, Denmark and the US.

Al-Hejailan returned to the Kingdom after years as a globetrotting envoy, holding several high-level government posts including health minister.

He chaired the board of directors at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and was appointed plenipotentiary at two of the country’s top medical institutions: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital. 

He went back to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1996 as the ambassador to France, and earned international recognition for his efforts and service.

His awards and honors included the Order of Isabella the Catholic from Spain, the Order of May from Argentina, the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire, and the Order of Rio Branco from Brazil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Gabriela Cuevas Barron, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, vice chairman of Saudi-Kuwaiti Parliamentary Friendship Committee
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Ahmad Al-Khateeb, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage

NEOM airport welcomes its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight

Passengers traveled to NEOM via two Saudi airlines Airbus A320 aircrafts. (SPA)
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

NEOM airport welcomes its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight

  • NEOM, a $500 billion megacity, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision to diversify its economy
  • The project’s vision is to make it the best place in the world for living and working
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: NEOM airport welcomed its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight Thursday with 130 passengers on board, the Saudi Press Agency reported. NEOM, a $500 billion megacity in the Kingdom’s northwest, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s vision to diversify its economy.
Passengers traveled to NEOM on two Airbus A320 planes to familiarize themselves with the area as they are working on the project.
NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “We wanted our employees to experience the project which they have been working on to make a success since its inception last year.
There is a big difference between knowing the details of the project in theory and visiting it practically, exploring its treasures, beauty, and heritage.”
He thanked Saudi Arabian Airlines for facilitating the trip, and said  he looked forward to further cooperation with them and with other transport companies to serve NEOM residents and visitors in the future.

Sustainable solution
NEOM, backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, will operate as an independent economic zone that is powered solely by renewable energy sources and has its own laws and regulations.
Saleh Al-Jasser, director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, said: “We are happy to present this unique opportunity to NEOM employees to visit the location and explore its cultural characteristics and rich environment.
“We strongly believe in this ambitious project and hope that this flight serves as the start of a long-term and prosperous partnership with NEOM and its great opportunities that will support Saudi Vision 2030.”
He added that NEOM would write a new story for the future and economy of the region.
NEOM Bay was chosen for Thursday’s meeting and will be the first area developed in the project.
The entire project encompasses 26,500 sq. km of land, ranging from scenic coastline to desert to snow-capped mountains.
There is a plan to establish a network of airports in NEOM that will include an international airport with world-class standards.
Project planners have identified 16 economic sectors to create a sustainable economy which are expected to eventually generate an estimated annual income of $100 billion.

Topics: Saudia NEOM flight

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First phase of NEOM construction underway
0
Saudi Arabia
NEOM builds future as composition of global advisory board announced

Latest updates

Turkey orders arrest of more than 100 military suspects over suspected Gulen ties
0
Houthi violations aim to obstruct peace efforts: Yemeni official
0
Pakistan kills 2 ‘terrorists’ in raids on militant hideouts
0
Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn indicted for alleged breach of trust
0
Myanmar court rejects jailed Reuters reporters’ appeal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.