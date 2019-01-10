JEDDAH: Providing prison inmates with education is one of the most important joint projects between the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Prisons and the Ministry of Education.
Inmates at Madinah prisons have returned to school for the second semester of the academic year. Madinah Prison’s Malik bin Sinan Schools and Yanbu Prison’s Imam Al-Shafi’I Schools cover all grades from the primary up to high school level.
Inmates of Al-Qassim Prison — which also cover higher education — resumed their academic year on Jan. 10 with 305 inmates enrolled in the schools and 118 in the universities.
New term: Saudi ministries team up to provide education opportunities for inmates
