You are here

  • Home
  • Geographical naming: Saudi Arabia and Egypt praised by UN for standardization efforts
﻿

Geographical naming: Saudi Arabia and Egypt praised by UN for standardization efforts

A group of 84 islands in the Red Sea lying 40 km Off the southern coast of Saudi Arabia, the Farasan Islands Reserve is especially rich in seabird life. (Supplied)
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

Geographical naming: Saudi Arabia and Egypt praised by UN for standardization efforts

  • The antiquities of the Farasan islands vary in date between the first millennium B. C. and the Ottoman period
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been recognized by the UN for their work on the international standardization of geographical names.
The two countries are the first Arab states to have their Romanization efforts highlighted in the magazine of the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names (UNGEGN).
In the 55th issue of the information bulletin, Saudi Arabia was praised for its continued focus on standardizing geographical names in the Kingdom for inclusion on global databases.
The Kingdom’s NCGEGN is headed by the Darah Foundation.
 One of its key responsibilities is to prepare a national index for geographical names in Arabic and Latin alphabets (Romanized), which will become a binding reference for all government agencies. Where necessary, King Salman will give his final approval to names.
The Darah Foundation adopted the Arab Romanization project in 2017 as one of its initiatives toward helping realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Topics: Farasan Islands Saudi Arabia Egypt

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Farasan Islands initiative launched to boost Saudi tourism
0
Saudi Arabia
KSA signs deal for archaeological surveys on Farasan Island

NEOM airport welcomes its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight

Passengers traveled to NEOM via two Saudi airlines Airbus A320 aircrafts. (SPA)
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

NEOM airport welcomes its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight

  • NEOM, a $500 billion megacity, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision to diversify its economy
  • The project’s vision is to make it the best place in the world for living and working
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: NEOM airport welcomed its first Saudi Arabian Airlines flight Thursday with 130 passengers on board, the Saudi Press Agency reported. NEOM, a $500 billion megacity in the Kingdom’s northwest, is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s vision to diversify its economy.
Passengers traveled to NEOM on two Airbus A320 planes to familiarize themselves with the area as they are working on the project.
NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “We wanted our employees to experience the project which they have been working on to make a success since its inception last year.
There is a big difference between knowing the details of the project in theory and visiting it practically, exploring its treasures, beauty, and heritage.”
He thanked Saudi Arabian Airlines for facilitating the trip, and said  he looked forward to further cooperation with them and with other transport companies to serve NEOM residents and visitors in the future.

Sustainable solution
NEOM, backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, will operate as an independent economic zone that is powered solely by renewable energy sources and has its own laws and regulations.
Saleh Al-Jasser, director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, said: “We are happy to present this unique opportunity to NEOM employees to visit the location and explore its cultural characteristics and rich environment.
“We strongly believe in this ambitious project and hope that this flight serves as the start of a long-term and prosperous partnership with NEOM and its great opportunities that will support Saudi Vision 2030.”
He added that NEOM would write a new story for the future and economy of the region.
NEOM Bay was chosen for Thursday’s meeting and will be the first area developed in the project.
The entire project encompasses 26,500 sq. km of land, ranging from scenic coastline to desert to snow-capped mountains.
There is a plan to establish a network of airports in NEOM that will include an international airport with world-class standards.
Project planners have identified 16 economic sectors to create a sustainable economy which are expected to eventually generate an estimated annual income of $100 billion.

Topics: Saudia NEOM flight

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
First phase of NEOM construction underway
0
Saudi Arabia
NEOM builds future as composition of global advisory board announced

Latest updates

Myanmar court rejects jailed Reuters reporters’ appeal
0
Tickets now available online for historic Pope Francis’ mass in the UAE
0
Oil on track for weekly gains on trade talk hopes, OPEC-led supply cuts
0
Oscars to go ‘host-less’ after Kevin Hart controversy
0
Increased costs bite US retailers despite higher holiday sales
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.