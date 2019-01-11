JEDDAH: The theme of this year’s festival of science, being launched by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), will be “Time.”
Part of KAUST’s Winter Enrichment Program (WEP), the festival will run from Jan. 13 to Jan. 24, and will feature 12 keynote lectures.
A Nobel Laureate will be among those addressing delegates along with world-leading experts in the fields of sleep, consciousness, nutrition, the universe, dreams, society and history.
Writers, artists and filmmakers will be taking part in the festival which will include workshops, exhibitions and displays of the latest virtual reality technology.
‘Time’: Saudi Arabia’s KAUST announces theme of science festival
‘Time’: Saudi Arabia’s KAUST announces theme of science festival
- Part of KAUST’s Winter Enrichment Program (WEP), the festival will run from Jan. 13 to Jan. 24
JEDDAH: The theme of this year’s festival of science, being launched by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), will be “Time.”