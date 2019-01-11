You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Microeconomics for Managers

Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
0
Author: David M. Kreps

This is a thoroughly revised and substantially streamlined new edition of a leading textbook that shows MBA students how understanding economics can help them make smarter and better-informed real-world management decisions. David Kreps, one of the world’s most influential economists, has developed and refined Microeconomics for Managers over decades of teaching at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. Stressing game theory and strategic thinking and driven by in-depth, integrated case studies, the book shows future managers how economics can provide practical answers to critical business problems, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
It focuses on case studies and real companies, such as Amazon, Microsoft, General Motors, United Airlines, and Xerox. It covers essential topics for future managers — including price discrimination, Porter’s five forces, risk sharing and spreading, signalling and screening, credibility and reputation, and economics and organizational behavior.

What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries

Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: The Financial Diaries

Updated 10 January 2019
Arab News
0

Authors: Jonathan Morduch & Rachel Schneider

Deep within the American Dream lies the belief that hard work and steady saving will ensure a comfortable retirement and a better life for one’s children. But in a nation experiencing unprecedented prosperity, even for many families who seem to be doing everything right, this ideal is still out of reach.
In The Financial Diaries, Jonathan Morduch and Rachel Schneider draw on the groundbreaking US Financial Diaries, which follow the lives of 235 low- and middle-income families as they navigate through a year. Through the Diaries, Morduch and Schneider challenge popular assumptions about how Americans earn, spend, borrow, and save — and they identify the true causes of distress and inequality for many working Americans, according to a review on the Princeton University Press website.
We meet real people, ranging from a casino dealer to a street vendor to a tax preparer, who open up their lives and illustrate a world of financial uncertainty in which even limited financial success requires imaginative — and often costly — coping strategies.

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Dark Matter Credit
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Autobiography of Solomon Maimon

Latest updates

UK economy slows as global worries, Brexit weighs on factories
0
Brexit might not happen if May’s deal defeated, British minister says
0
Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models this year
0
India slaps cases against critics of plan to grant citizenship to non-Muslims
0
Fire engulfs factory at Dubai industrial area
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.