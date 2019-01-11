You are here

Car bomb blast kills at least one in Iraqi border town of Al-Qaim

Al-Qaim was recaptured from Islamic State in November 2017 and was the last Daesh bastion in Iraq to fall last year. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
Car bomb blast kills at least one in Iraqi border town of Al-Qaim

  • The military said one person was killed, however a local hospital source put the number of casualties at two
  • The blast went off in the middle of a busy market on Friday morning
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
BAGHDAD: A car bomb blast killed at least one person and injured 16 in the Iraqi town of Al-Qaim on the Syrian border on Friday, a statement from Iraq’s military said.
The military said one person was killed, however a local hospital source put the number of casualties at two. The military said four members of the security forces were among those injured.
The blast went off in the middle of a busy market on Friday morning. Al-Qaim was recaptured from Daesh in November 2017 and was the last Islamic State bastion in Iraq to fall last year.

Topics: Iraq

France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
France tells Iran to stop ballistic missile work designed for nuclear weapons

Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
PARIS: France on Friday called on Iran to immediately stop all activities linked to ballistic missiles that could carry nuclear weapons after Tehran said it could put two satellites into orbit in the coming weeks.
"France recalls that the Iranian missile programme is not conform with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.
"It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology."
Von der Muhll was responding to comments by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, who said two satellites would be sent into space using Iran-made missiles.

Topics: Iran France ballistic missile nuclear program

