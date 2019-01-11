PUK begins demilitarization of headquarters in Kirkuk

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) began to demilitarize its headquarters in Kirkuk, Al Arabiya News Channel reported.

The Kurdish flag was also taken down after it was raised in the disputed city on Tuesday.

Iraq’s counter-terror unit gave PUK a deadline to lower the Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk on Thursday.

The commander in the Iraqi force, Abdulwahab al-Saadi, arrived in Kirkuk on Thursday to take control of the situation and has told the PUK to lower the flag by midday on Friday, Iraqi daily newspaper Azzaman reported.