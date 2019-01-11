You are here

PUK begins demilitarization of headquarters in Kirkuk

An Iraqi fighter loyal to the federal government attempts to remove a sheet metal sign painted with the colours of the Kurdish flag from a building in the region of Altun Kupri, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Arbil, capital of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, on October 20, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 January 2019
Arab News
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) began to demilitarize its headquarters in Kirkuk, Al Arabiya News Channel reported. 

The Kurdish flag was also taken down after it was raised in the disputed city on Tuesday. 

Iraq’s counter-terror unit gave PUK a deadline to lower the Kurdistan flag in Kirkuk on Thursday.  

The commander in the Iraqi force, Abdulwahab al-Saadi, arrived in Kirkuk on Thursday to take control of the situation and has told the PUK to lower the flag by midday on Friday, Iraqi daily newspaper Azzaman reported. 

Egypt deports German citizen over alleged terror suspicions

Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Egypt deports German citizen over alleged terror suspicions

Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
CAIRO: Egypt deported a German citizen early Friday whom it detained in Cairo airport last month on suspicion of plotting terrorism, authorities said.
The 23-year-old Goettingen resident was repatriated on an early morning flight to Frankfurt in coordination with the German Embassy after being questioned by police, Cairo airport officials said. He had been detained on Dec. 27.
Security officials say interrogations revealed the German of Egyptian origin believed in the extremist ideology of Daesh. Egyptian authorities did not provide any evidence to support their allegations.
Another detained German, an 18-year-old from Giessen, is still in custody. He was stopped at Luxor airport on Dec. 17 and authorities also accuse him of supporting Daesh ideology that advocates terrorism. No evidence was released in his case either.
Christofer Burger, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters in Berlin that Egyptian authorities confirmed the Giessen resident is in their custody, but that the German embassy had not yet been granted consular access to him.
“All we have received from the authorities is the confirmation that he is in custody,” he said.
Officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to brief reporters. The German Embassy in Cairo could not be immediately reached for comment.
German media have reported that both young men had been on trips intending to visit their grandparents. Egypt’s Supreme State Security Prosecution is now leading an investigation into the men.

