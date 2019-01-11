You are here

﻿

Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models this year

Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
Apple plans to launch three new iPhone models this year

  • The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features
  • Apple plans to continue with LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
Apple Inc. plans to launch three new iPhone models this year, including one with an LCD screen, to succeed its struggling XR model, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The iPhone maker also intends to introduce new camera features, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
The Cupertino, California-based company has decided to stick with liquid-crystal display (LCD) at a time when sluggish sales of iPhone XR cut into its most recent revenue projection, the report said.
Last week, Apple issued its first revenue warning in nearly 12 years, citing poor Chinese demand, sending its shares down 10 percent, their biggest intra-day fall in six years.
Apple plans to continue with LCD model as the device has been in the production pipeline for months, the report said.
However, for 2020, Apple will completely switch to the organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, display for iPhones, thereby completely dropping the LCD model, the report said.

Topics: Apple iPhone

Air France reaches pay deal with ground staff

Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
Air France reaches pay deal with ground staff

  • The airline was hit by a series of costly strikes in 2018
  • The strikes led to the departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May and his replacement by former Air Canada executive Ben Smith
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
Air France said on Friday it had reached a pay agreement for 2019 with unions representing ground staff, as it seeks to move on from labor disputes which weighed on its results last year.
The deal will provide for pay increases of 1.8 percent, as well as money to finance individual bonuses and measures to make the payment of overtime easier, Air France said.
The airline was hit by a series of costly strikes in 2018, which led to the departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May and his replacement by former Air Canada executive Ben Smith.
On Thursday Air France announced the signing of a new agreement with cabin crew.
“Together with yesterday’s signing of the agreement with Air France cabin crew, this is proof of our dedication to re-establishing trust with all Air France employees,” Smith said in a statement.
The agreements come in addition to an agreement signed in October that drew a line under the standoff with unions. That deal provided for an increase of 2 percent for 2019 for all Air France employees.
The deal with ground staff was signed with the unions CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO and UNSA aerien Air France, the company said.

Topics: aviation AIR FRANCE France

