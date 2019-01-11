You are here

Air France reaches pay deal with ground staff

The labor deal provided for an increase of 2 percent for 2019 for all Air France employees. (Reuters)
Updated 11 January 2019
Reuters
  • The airline was hit by a series of costly strikes in 2018
  • The strikes led to the departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May and his replacement by former Air Canada executive Ben Smith
Air France said on Friday it had reached a pay agreement for 2019 with unions representing ground staff, as it seeks to move on from labor disputes which weighed on its results last year.
The deal will provide for pay increases of 1.8 percent, as well as money to finance individual bonuses and measures to make the payment of overtime easier, Air France said.
The airline was hit by a series of costly strikes in 2018, which led to the departure of chief executive Jean-Marc Janaillac in May and his replacement by former Air Canada executive Ben Smith.
On Thursday Air France announced the signing of a new agreement with cabin crew.
“Together with yesterday’s signing of the agreement with Air France cabin crew, this is proof of our dedication to re-establishing trust with all Air France employees,” Smith said in a statement.
The agreements come in addition to an agreement signed in October that drew a line under the standoff with unions. That deal provided for an increase of 2 percent for 2019 for all Air France employees.
The deal with ground staff was signed with the unions CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO and UNSA aerien Air France, the company said.

Security staff to stage strike at Frankfurt, Germany’s biggest airport

  • Earlier strikes resulted in the cancelation of hundreds of flights at Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Stuttgart and Berlin's two airports
BERLIN: A German labor union is calling on security staff at Frankfurt airport to go on strike next week in a dispute over pay.
The ver.di union said Friday that workers should walk out at Germany’s biggest airport between 2 a.m. and 8 p.m. (0100-1900 GMT) Tuesday.
The union said it couldn’t rule out other airports being affected by walkouts.
Ver.di says it’s still waiting for employers to put forward a negotiable offer for some 23,000 security staff.
Earlier strikes resulted in the cancelation of hundreds of flights at Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Stuttgart and Berlin’s two airports in recent days.
The union wants hourly pay for all workers conducting security checks to rise to €20 ($23.10). Employers association BDLS says this could amount to a 30-percent increase in some cases.

