﻿

Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire in border protests

Palestinian medics raise up their hands as they try to evacuate a wounded demonstrator during protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip January 11, 2019. (Reuters)
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip January 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Palestinian protesters run through tear gas fumes during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza City on January 11, 2019. (AFP)
An Israeli military vehicle is seen as Palestinians protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip January 11, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 11 January 2019
AFP
  • The woman, who was not identified, was shot in the head east of Gaza City
  • At least 14 other Palestinians were wounded by gunshots
GAZA CITY: A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli forces during protests along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in Gaza said.
Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told AFP the woman, who was not identified, was shot in the head east of Gaza City.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to the specific incident but said around 12,000 Palestinians had gathered in multiple sites along the border.
"The rioters have burned tyres and hurled blocks, explosive devices and grenades towards (Israeli) troops and at the Gaza Strip security fence," an army spokeswoman said.
Troops were responding "in accordance with standard operating procedures".
At least 14 other Palestinians were wounded by gunshots, Al-Qudra said in a statement.
The latest fatality brought to at least 241 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since often violent border protests began in March.
The overwhelming majority have been men, though a female medic died in June.
Most of Palestinians killed were shot in weekly clashes but others have been hit by tank fire or airstrikes.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during an aborted special forces operation inside Gaza.

Topics: Palestinian Gaza Israeli

Explosion sparks fire at Aden refinery in Yemen

Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
(AFP)
Explosion sparks fire at Aden refinery in Yemen

Updated 7 min 21 sec ago
(AFP)
ADEN: A fire that ripped through a storage tank at the main oil refinery in Yemen’s Aden on Friday evening was probably started deliberately, an official said.
The fire, which also spread to a nearby pipeline, was likely “the result of an explosion (and) probably a deliberate act of sabotage,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.
He did not specify who may have been responsible.
“The fire brigade are working to contain the blaze and stop it spreading to the neighboring storage tanks, which are full of oil and diesel” donated by Saudi Arabia, he added.
Another official said security forces had prevented anyone from leaving the site and opened an investigation into the incident.
Early indications suggested “an explosion and an act of sabotage” were to blame, he said.
Yemen’s government took up residence in the southern port city of Aden after Houthi rebels ousted it from the capital Sanaa in 2014.
Aden’s refinery was damaged in fighting the following year between government and Houthi forces which put it out of operation for more than a year, causing severe fuel shortages and power cuts.
Yemen produced a relatively small amount of oil before its war.

Topics: Yemen Oil Aden

