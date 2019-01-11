Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire in border protests

Explosion sparks fire at Aden refinery in Yemen

ADEN: A fire that ripped through a storage tank at the main oil refinery in Yemen’s Aden on Friday evening was probably started deliberately, an official said.

The fire, which also spread to a nearby pipeline, was likely “the result of an explosion (and) probably a deliberate act of sabotage,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.

He did not specify who may have been responsible.

“The fire brigade are working to contain the blaze and stop it spreading to the neighboring storage tanks, which are full of oil and diesel” donated by Saudi Arabia, he added.

Another official said security forces had prevented anyone from leaving the site and opened an investigation into the incident.

Early indications suggested “an explosion and an act of sabotage” were to blame, he said.

Yemen’s government took up residence in the southern port city of Aden after Houthi rebels ousted it from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Aden’s refinery was damaged in fighting the following year between government and Houthi forces which put it out of operation for more than a year, causing severe fuel shortages and power cuts.

Yemen produced a relatively small amount of oil before its war.